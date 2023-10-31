From 2022, the Bioparque Ukumarí and the mayor’s office of Pereira work on sterilization programs, basic medical care and other services for dogs and cats in collaboration with the Identification System of Potential Beneficiaries for Social Programs (Sisbén) allowing low-income people to bring their pets to receive medical care at no cost.

Continuing the program, Pereira takes a significant step in its commitment to animal welfare and announces the opening of Pelulandia, a specialized care center for dogs and cats operated by the Ukumarí Biopark, which seeks to revolutionize the way the city cares for its companion animals. This is another pioneering initiative in our country and the continent, representing an important milestone in the promotion of health and care of pets.

“Pereira has the most ambitious animal welfare policy in Colombia and South America, with a Sisbén program for dogs and cats, operated by the Ukumarí Biopark, which guarantees that low-income citizens have access to veterinary care, sterilization and vaccination, which To date, more than 10,000 pets have been cared for. Additionally, we serve dogs and cats on the street that suffer accidents with the animal welfare patrol. In addition, Pereira residents adopt their pet completely free of charge, guaranteeing the viability of the program.” commented the outgoing mayor of Pereira, Carlos Arturo Amaya.

The Mobile Unit assists pets throughout Pereira with different services. See also China imposes “home quarantine” on city of 3.5 million

What is the objective of Pelulandia?

Pelulandia aims to provide specialized veterinary care, sterilization, vaccination, deworming and other essential services, in addition to executing protection and adoption programs for animals in vulnerable situations, such as multiple traumas, run overs, pregnant mothers, abandoned puppies, injured or in conditions that put their lives at risk.

It is located in the Ukumari Biopark, it has large primary care areas, state-of-the-art medical facilities to provide first-class care to pets, 25 dens for accommodation with capacity for more than 400 animals, which will be comfortable temporary homes. for dogs and cats, providing them with a safe and welcoming environment.

Additionally, it has a play area, a space dedicated to recreation and fun for pets, encouraging exercise and socialization, a small square for events, in which activities related to the community of animal lovers, workshops will be organized. adoption and educational activities.

In addition to an agility and discdog track, a world-class facility that will allow dogs to train and demonstrate their skills and participate in exciting competitions.

Pelulandia manages different days for the adoption of pets. See also Ipr, Di Stefano: "M5S only thinks of consent, of the government by opposing"

360 view of the environment

The sustainable management of animal waste, transforming dog and cat feces into high-quality organic fertilizer to enrich the soil of gardens and farming areas in the region, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices, is another of the novelties of this project.

In that sense, “Pelulandia will not only benefit pets, but will also contribute to the well-being of the community in general. Sterilization and basic medical care for dogs and cats will help control the population of stray animals and reduce the spread of diseases, as well as the conservation of wildlife,” highlighted Sandra Correa, manager of the Ukumarí Biopark.

For more information visit https://ukumari.org/

On social networks: @bioparqueukumari

DRAFTING

TIME