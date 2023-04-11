The trend on Twitter with the name of Maribel Guardia already registers more than 37 thousand tweets, before the sensitive death of her son Julian Figueroahowever, Internet users when browsing the social network, were surprised since they also The word ‘ouija’ became a trend, how did that happen?

After the first report in which they declared they had found Julián Figueroa, lifeless at his home in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, a media outlet shared a photo of the 27-year-old singer, in which they said, “So far, neither Joan Sebastian nor Maribel Guardia have spoken about it”.

For this reason, Internet users began to question that they communicated through the ‘ouija’, since the singer-songwriter known as ‘El Rey del Jaripeo’, born on April 8 in 1951, died 8 years ago, and there was no other way to know something about it said by him.

This is how Internet users began to highlight that “Take out the ouija so Joan Sebastian can give us a statement.”

So many internet users interacted with the word that it was trending at the same time as the death of Julián Figueroa with 40.1 thousand tweets on the Twitter social network.

Since the night of Sunday, April 9, the name of Julían Figuera was positioned on the different digital platforms, after it was revealed that the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian died due to an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

Although the actress in her statement on the death of her son, asked that they respect her privacy, there were many Internet users who left their condolences on the different social networks, to the point of returning trending topic your name in Mexico.