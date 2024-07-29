This Sunday, July 28, presidential elections are taking place in Venezuela. There, the election panorama is tense, since the aim is to end the Chavista regime that has been in power for 25 years and is currently led by President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the criteria of

Controversy over Yulimar Rojas’ vote

As is known, the Paris Olympic Games are taking place at this time, so the Venezuelan delegation is in the capital of France representing its territory in several high-level sports.

It is worth mentioning that due to the time zone, voting began first in several countries such as Australia, Japan, Spain, France, among others. One of those who was able to vote was the athlete Yulimar Rojas.

In fact, the Olympic triple jump medalist is in Paris accompanying the Venezuelan delegation, which is participating in the Olympic Games. However, it is important to note that she is not participating in the competition due to an injury.

There, as can be seen in several photographs that have been shared through the social media account X of the Minister of Popular Power for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, Rojas exercised his right to vote. The Venezuelan embassy in France has set up a polling station for Venezuelans to vote. However, as in other countries, the number of people is limited, due to the few registrants allowed by each office.

However, the controversy and comments of hundreds of Venezuelans around the world have not been long in coming. The main complaint is due to the fact that the polling station has been set up, since of the nearly five million Venezuelans with the right to vote abroad, only 1% were able to deposit their vote in a ballot box this Sunday due to the numerous obstacles imposed by the Venezuelan authorities.

We are 8 million Venezuelans abroad, almost all of them disqualified from voting by the tyrannical Maduro regime (I was not able to vote). But Chavista Yulimar Rojas was allowed to vote in Paris from one day to the next (despite the fact that she does not live there). It was published by… pic.twitter.com/hTryPGG7D8 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) July 28, 2024

According to the NGO Venezuelan Electoral Observatory (OEV), “electoral and consular authorities imposed a variety of obstacles that, combined with restrictive regulations, prevented the registration and updating of millions of Venezuelan migrants.”

Among the requirements to be able to vote were, for example, be of legal age, have a document certifying legal residence abroad –a difficult requirement considering that thousands of Venezuelans have a special status granted by the government and even reside illegally in other countries–, in addition to presenting a valid or expired identity card and a Venezuelan passport.

Why did Yulimar Rojas vote in France? If she is a resident in Spain..? So why didn’t the CNE allow it for the 7 million people abroad? pic.twitter.com/4dBqUS84m0 — OPPONENT, PERIOD! (@DIFERSAY) July 28, 2024

“The passport, which is one of the requirements to be able to vote, cost Venezuelans 320 dollars, eight or ten times more than what it costs us Peruvians to get our passport. It was also necessary to prove, for example, an income of $15,000 a year and have permanent residencewhich is impossible for many Venezuelans who have arrived here in a rather precarious situation,” Francisco Sanz, international editor of the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, told EL TIEMPO.

In this regard, discontent became evident in recent hours on social media, with hundreds of people asking the committee authorities for explanations.

More news

ALEJANDRA OSPINA CORDERO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

*With information from the International Section of EL TIEMPO