SEOUL — North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells into waters near South Korea's border islands on Jan. 5. Days after, He said that he no longer considered the South as inhabited by “compatriots” but as a “hostile state” that he would subjugate through nuclear war.. On January 19, he said he had tested an underwater nuclear drone to help repel US Navy fleets.

That new drumbeat of threats, while the United States and its allies have been busy with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, has analysts wondering whether Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, is planning to exert more military force. .

During decades, North Korea's strategy has been to mount military provocations —some aimed at reinforcing internal discipline, others at demanding attention from their neighbors and the United States.

But to several North Korea watchers, Kim's latest round of signaling looks different. Some take it as an indication that the North has become disillusioned with pursuing diplomatic rapprochement with the West, and a few see the possibility that the country is planning a sudden attack on South Korea.

Analysts widely agree that North Korea has been changing its stance in recent years., forced by internal problems, including a moribund economy and food shortages, and frustrations in its diplomacy, such as Kim's failure to achieve an end to international sanctions via direct diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump. And most agree that the North's recent closeness to Russia, including the supply of artillery shells and missiles for use in Ukraine, will be a game-changer in some ways.

Still, many say Kim's goal remains for Washington to accept his country as a nuclear power.

“The North Koreans will not start a war unless they decide to become suicidal; “They know very well that they cannot win the war,” said Park Won-gon, a North Korea expert at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “But they would love their enemies to believe they could do it, because that could lead to rapprochements and possible concessions, such as sanctions relief.”

Others noted that the North could conduct smaller conventional attacks and bolder weapons tests without triggering a deadly response.

“There are many rungs on the escalation ladder that North Korea can climb before an all-out war,” said Victor Cha, a Korea expert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Since Kim came to power in 2011, he has built up North Korea's nuclear capability, using it as a deterrent and as a negotiating tool to try to obtain concessions from Washington, such as the removal of UN sanctions, to achieve the growth.

There are doubts that North Korea has already built a reliable intercontinental ballistic missile that can target the United States. But two of North Korea's main enemies, South Korea and Japan, are much closer.

Kim has been at pains to point out that he no longer sees the US as a critical negotiating partner, but rather envisions a “neo-cold war” in which the US is in global retreat. He has aggressively improved military ties with Russia and, in return, has most likely obtained Russian promises of food and technological aid for his weapons programs, officials say.

Despite its own aggressive military posture in recent years, China could prove a deterrent to any North Korean military adventurism.

“A war on the Korean Peninsula would be disastrous for Beijing,” said John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. “An entire half-century of peace in East Asia, a period of unprecedented growth for the People's Republic of China, would come to an abrupt halt,” he said.

The United States has long relied on Beijing to rein in North Korea. By moving closer to Moscow, Kim has been putting his own pressure on China's leader Xi Jinping.

“It is notable that Kim made his first post-pandemic trip to the Russian Far East, avoiding China, and just sent his Foreign Minister to Moscow, not Beijing,” Delury said.

By raising tensions, Kim “can see what Xi is willing to do to appease him,” he added.

By: CHOE SANG-HUN