Recently, questions have been raised: Why is the North African region witnessing natural disasters that have never been seen before and at such close times?

Starting with Tunisia and Algeria suffering from record-breaking heat waves during the past months of July and August, when fires broke out in the forests of both countries, causing great human and material damage until several areas subsequently became afflicted.

This September, Morocco witnessed an earthquake described as the most violent during the current century.

The Libyans who were spared the fires and earthquake did not know that they were facing Hurricane Daniel, which turned the lives of the residents there into a nightmare.

Geological experts said that the Moroccan earthquake is due to the movement of the Atlantic fault towards the north, as Morocco has the western High Atlas mountain range, and this mountain range is known for the presence of a large fault in it, and that the areas struck by the earthquake are located along this fault, and northern Morocco is one of the active areas. Seismically.

On the other hand, climate experts attributed the main cause of the floods in Libya to the rise in global temperatures, as with the increase in temperature on the Earth’s surface, the chances of the formation of strong weather storms, which are sub-tropical conditions, i.e. Mediterranean storms, increase. These phenomena are considered climate challenges. Not to mention the effects of the El Nino phenomenon, which experts have long warned about, which affects global atmospheric pressure and manipulates temperatures.

Another cause of fires is the warming that pushes hot air northward towards Europe from the Mediterranean Sea, as well as its effects on countries north of the African continent that have not previously been exposed to this number of natural disasters at the same time…and all of this is happening and the whole world has not yet woken up from The horror of the shock.

The environmental expert and advisor to the former Tunisian Minister of Environment, Amer Al-Jaridi, explains in his interview with the program “the morningOn “Sky News Arabia” the following: