Recently, questions have been raised: Why is the North African region witnessing natural disasters that have never been seen before and at such close times?
Starting with Tunisia and Algeria suffering from record-breaking heat waves during the past months of July and August, when fires broke out in the forests of both countries, causing great human and material damage until several areas subsequently became afflicted.
This September, Morocco witnessed an earthquake described as the most violent during the current century.
The Libyans who were spared the fires and earthquake did not know that they were facing Hurricane Daniel, which turned the lives of the residents there into a nightmare.
Geological experts said that the Moroccan earthquake is due to the movement of the Atlantic fault towards the north, as Morocco has the western High Atlas mountain range, and this mountain range is known for the presence of a large fault in it, and that the areas struck by the earthquake are located along this fault, and northern Morocco is one of the active areas. Seismically.
On the other hand, climate experts attributed the main cause of the floods in Libya to the rise in global temperatures, as with the increase in temperature on the Earth’s surface, the chances of the formation of strong weather storms, which are sub-tropical conditions, i.e. Mediterranean storms, increase. These phenomena are considered climate challenges. Not to mention the effects of the El Nino phenomenon, which experts have long warned about, which affects global atmospheric pressure and manipulates temperatures.
Another cause of fires is the warming that pushes hot air northward towards Europe from the Mediterranean Sea, as well as its effects on countries north of the African continent that have not previously been exposed to this number of natural disasters at the same time…and all of this is happening and the whole world has not yet woken up from The horror of the shock.
The environmental expert and advisor to the former Tunisian Minister of Environment, Amer Al-Jaridi, explains in his interview with the program “the morningOn “Sky News Arabia” the following:
- Natural disasters are a common occurrence that has existed since ancient times.
- The frequency and frequency of natural disasters has increased due to the climate disturbances that the world is witnessing today in the face of global warming.
- Climate experts attribute the causes of these natural disasters to the El Nino phenomenon.
- We still do not know a lot about the laws and climate factors surrounding us, which makes us unable to anticipate their occurrence.
- Human activity on the surface of the Earth is either rational and deliberate or random, selfish and indifferent to natural resources.
- Human activity has a major role in climate change and disasters occurring on Earth.
- The necessity of adapting to what nature imposes on us and adopting decisions and procedures that are consistent with the current situation.
- It is difficult to go back and predict a positive horizon for stopping the trend of rising temperatures, especially in the face of the policies adopted globally that have not changed their pattern of consumption and production.
- The green economy is no further away than hoped for.
- It cannot be certain that climate changes are the cause of the recent earthquakes, whether in Turkey, Syria, or even the recent one in Morocco.
- Agadir and Marrakesh in Morocco are seismic areas.
