New York City began carrying out a kind of census among the population of recently arrived immigrants who are over 18 years oldto determine who meets the requirements to apply for a work permit.

Mayor Eric Adams informed staff working at the shelters who are conducting the survey among the nearly 40,000 asylum seekers over 18 years of age under its care.

Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul assure that there are thousands of jobs available in the city and the agricultural fields of the upstate of the statebut they are only available to those who have a work permit, who in turn must have submitted an asylum application.

Adams noted that as of September 12, the city had evaluated more than 10,000 immigrants, an effort that will continue for the next two weeks.

Adams and Governor Hochul have insisted on the Administration of the President Joe Biden to expedite work permits so immigrants can leave the city care systemwhich according to the mayor has already reached the spending limit.

Migrants in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

According to data provided by the Mayor’s Office, more than 113,300 immigrants have been admitted to the public shelter system in 16 months.; Of them, more than 59,900 remain in the city’s care.

“Immigrants are going to destroy the city,” Mayor Adams said a few days agoafter which he asked municipal agencies to begin cutting expenses in the face of a projected deficit of 12 billion dollars, which he claims they will face by 2024.

“For months, the city has spoken with one voice, urging the federal government to put asylum seekers on the path to economic independence, the mayor said.

The Department of Homeland Security, under which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is located pledged to send staff to help process asylum applicationswhile the city works together with law schools from several local universities to expedite this process.

This Friday, New York congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Alejandra Ocasio Cortez will lead the delegation of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that will come to the city to evaluate facilities housing immigrants and will meet with Adams Administration officials and service providers.

The purpose of the visit is to evaluate the city’s response and advocate for effective federal solutionsaccording to a statement.

EFE