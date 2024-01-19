Known as the City that Never Sleeps and the Big Apple, New York has had several names throughout its history. Giovanni da Verrazzano, the Italian explorer who arrived in these lands in 1524, named them New Angoulême; then the Dutch designated them as New Amsterdam and, finally, The English named them as we know them now. The reason? A royal tribute!

“Originally, it was called New Amsterdam, but it changed in 1664 when it was taken by the English and named in honor of the Duke of York.”, indicates the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) about the name. In this way, the area conquered by the English army was named in honor of James II, who years later became monarch of the United Kingdom.

The story behind the different names of New York



Part of the territory now known as New York was inhabited by the Lenape tribe, they were met in 1524 by Giovanni da Verrazzano, who was leading a French expedition in search of new lands. He, considered the first European to set foot on the island of Manhattan, decided to name the area New Angoulême, in honor of the French city located on the banks of the Charente River.

Although Europeans already had an idea of ​​this territory, it was not until 1609, when the Englishman Henry Hudson, who was sailing in command of a ship of the Dutch East India Company, named the river and it became a busier passage. In 1614 the Dutch founded the first colony there and named it Fort Nassau..

Before being New York, the city was known as New Amsterdam.

Then, in 1626, “Peter Minuit, General Director of the Dutch West India Company, made an agreement with the natives who inhabited these lands, the Lenape ethnic group. They called these lands Manna – hata, land of many hills,” he says. City Walks. To this colony, The Dutch would name it New Amsterdam, but it would soon change its name to become New York..

In 1664, as a result of the war between Holland and the United Kingdom, The English take power over the area and decide to name it New York as a tribute to the brother of King Charles II., James, Duke of York, who, by 1685, became the last Catholic monarch of the English. This name change also brought a new identity to the city, which transformed from a small colony into a British metropolis, marking the beginning of the city's greatness.