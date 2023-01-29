Much has been said about the link between Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón. Now, actress Adriana Quevedo finally revealed her truth about this closeness.

Recently, a rumor became a trend among Eva Ayllon Y Natalia Malaga. According to a large number of Internet users, the famous are a couple and have been for a long time. This possibility sounded stronger when the singer starred in an awkward moment with one of her attendees at her concert, and the former volleyball player was the person who intervened to help her. What is your true relationship? Adriana Quevedo talked about it.

The relationship between Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón

On Willax’s show, Gigi Miter He gave his opinion on the viral topic. “What has attracted attention is what Natalia does there, unless she was the organizer,” said the host. The actress Adriana Quevedo was a panelist in “Amor y fuego”. She revealed what is the true relationship between Natalia Malaga Y Eva Ayllon.

Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón are the protagonists of a very strong rumor on social networks.

A totally labor relationship

“I know that they have been working together for years. Natalia is part of the staff of the concerts and presentations of Eva Ayllón. She had to be there to fix things anyway, ”the artist spoke about the rumors.

“Netizens have not only linked them professionally, but they have said that they have another type of link. I have heard on another occasion that they are a couple, it is not the first time I have read it. But I have never seen anything to indicate that they are a couple and they have not made any kind of comment, ”she added. In this way, it is clear that the former volleyball player and the singer have a purely labor relationship.

The uncomfortable moment that Eva Ayllón lived in concert

In a video published by a follower of the Creole singer, the moment in which Eva had to stop the concert to call for calm was revealed: “I, as an artist, do not know how to handle the public. That is why I always Apart from begging and begging them to arrive on time, I ask you, please, to arrive with everything you have bought, it is the fairest thing to do. I don’t know what is happening here, but my show has to go on.”

But this was not enough to reassure those present, so she was forced to call their attention. “You do not want? Yeah, but can you be quiet while I introduce the boy? He is not about a big person like me, he is a child,” she said.

Who did Eva Ayllón sing with?

The renowned artist appeared with Facundo Sanz during a concert, a child whom she trained in the “La voz Kids” program. Despite the chaos that occurred in the show, both continued with their presentation and Natalia Málaga was in charge of finding a solution to the problem.

Eva Ayllón appeared with Facundo Sanz at the Canout Theater. Photo: diffusion

Eva Ayllón returns as coach to “La voz Perú”

At the beginning of this 2023, Latina announced the return of a new season of “La voz Perú” after the good response of its viewers. This time, the contest program would change drivers by integrating the couple made up of Jesús Alzamora and Maria Paz González-Vigil.

However, some of the coaches would repeat the dish as Raúl Romero, Maricarmen Marín and Eva Ayllón will continue to command their respective teams. Of course, Mauricio Mesones, former Bareto, was chosen to complete this list.

What is the real name of Eva Ayllón?

Eva Ayllón has established herself over the years as one of the most prestigious Creole singers in Peru. However, the thousands of her fans in Peru are unaware of the real name of the so-called “Queen of the landó”.

María Angélica Ayllón Urbina is the name with which the artist was born, but she herself adopted the name Eva in homage to her grandmother, who taught her to sing the main songs of the genre.