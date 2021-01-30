If you have a fast Internet connection, but your Wi-Fi is slow, you probably think you have a problem, but did you know that you actually everything may be perfectly, and that slowness is normal? Well, it is, and in this article I want to explain why.

To understand what may be happening we must be clear that a Wi-Fi connection does not work in the same way as a wired connection. The first presents a series of limitations which, obviously, does not have the second, and these revolve around three main points:

The distance traveled.

Obstacles.

The standard used.

Imagine, for example, that you have contracted an Internet connection that runs at 1 Gbps. You receive this speed without problems through a wired connection to the PC that you have connected via Gigabit Ethernet, but nevertheless, you notice that when connecting with your smartphone via Wi-Fi not only you don’t reach that speed, but sometimes the connection is very slow.

What is happening to my Wi-Fi, why is it slow?

This example helps us to clearly and directly explain the “hard” core of this article. As we anticipate, a Wi-Fi connection depends on three big points that we have already seen. Distance is one of them, and it has a major impact on both uphill and downhill speed. The further away we are from the router, the slower that speed will be, because the Wi-Fi signal will have to travel a greater distance and will lose a lot of intensity.

In short, when using a Wi-Fi connection, the further we are from the router, the more the speed will be reduced. The same applies to obstacles, the more obstacles that connection has to overcome, the lower the speed. That is why we have said that a slow Wi-Fi connection does not have to indicate that something is wrong, it can be, in fact, totally normal in certain situations.

To find out whether or not you have a problem with your Wi-Fi connection, or if it is all due to distance and obstacles, you can do a very simple test: go to the router and see if the speed improves. If so, mystery solved. Remember that, in these cases, you can improve performance following the advice we gave you at the time in this guide.

You should also keep in mind that the standard used can also affect the speed of your connection. When you connect via Wi-Fi 4, the maximum speed is lower than what you would get with the Wi-Fi 5 standard, but the former has a greater range, so you may achieve a much more balanced result over long distances. Take this into account, especially if your router does not automatically choose the best available band based on distance.

I do not want to end without reminding you that, in these cases, it is possible that you have an intruder on your network. It is something more frequent than it may seem, and very annoying, although luckily it is also very easy to solve. To check it, you just have to enter the configuration menu of your router and look at the list of connected devices. If you see one that doesn’t suit you, you know, you have an intruder. To get rid of him just change your Wi-Fi network password to a more secure one.

