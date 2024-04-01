Monica Delta was not immune to the raid on the residence of President Dina Boluarte within the framework of an investigation against her for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment and the acquisition of a series of watches from the exclusive Rolex brand.

Faced with this situation, the journalist had on the set of her program 'Final point' to the president of the Council of Ministers, Gustavo Adrianzén, to talk about the police operation at Boluarte's house. A part of his conversation with the prime minister caught the public's attention, making it a national trend.

What happened between Mónica Delta and Gustavo Adrianzén?

The conversation between Mónica Delta and Gustavo Adrianzén It began with the journalist questioning the lack of answers from Dina Boluarte within the framework of the investigation that exists against her. The Latina figure rebuked the prime minister for why the Head of State has not provided explanations about her watch collection.

Why is it so difficult for President Boluarte to go out and exhibit Rolex (watches)? She can point out what origin they have, where they were bought or who gave them to her”, iThe driver began saying, who received a brief response from Adrianzén clarifying that “Dina will only respond to the Prosecutor's Office.” The journalist continued asking Dina the reasons for her silence, while Adrianzén avoided answering.

However, the moment that caught the public's attention the most was when Delta stressed to the Prime Minister that former President Pedro Castillo also had his home raided in the past, due to a similar investigation: “Castillo was also raided,” he said.

Adrianzén replied that he did not think the way they proceeded with the current president was appropriate: “But they didn't break her door like Dina Boluarte.” Immediately afterwards, Mónica surprised her by telling her that this was not necessary because Pedro Castillo did open the door: “They went to his house in Cajamarca (from Castillo) and they did open the door, his parents from Castillo were there.”

Users react to Mónica Delta's interview

The reaction of users after Mónica Delta's interview was immediate. Several people took to social networks to highlight the questions that the journalist asked the prime minister regarding the investigation being carried out against Dina Boluarte.

On the other hand, other people criticized the premier for his brief responses and expressed their disagreement on social networks.

“Even Mónica Delta reveals all the limitations of Gustavo Adrianzén”, “Terrible interview of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with Mónica Delta”, “I have to admit that Mónica asked the guy the right questions”, “How was Mónica's interview Delta, knew everything he had to ask the premier,” can be read on the X platform and YouTube.