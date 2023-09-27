Nowadays, when we think about money, we immediately associate its color with green. But have you ever wondered Why is money green?

This curious relationship between money and the greenish tone It is rooted in a fascinating history dating back to the American Civil War and has influenced the appearance of currency around the world.

Origin of the relationship between money and the color green

During the American Civil War which took place between 1861 and 1865, the United States government began issuing unbacked paper money, known as Continentals.

These tickets They quickly lost their value due to the large quantity that was put into circulation. To address this problem, the government allowed private banks to issue their own banknotes, each with its unique design, but all with black ink and the reverse painted green.

Why is money blue? Discover the curious reason / Pxhere

However, there was one major problem with this color choice: the green ink came off easily with water, leaving the black engraving in pristine condition underneath.

This made the banknotes were extremely easy to counterfeit, especially with the appearance of cameras. The technique involved taking photographs of the banknotes, printing copies and then dyeing them green.

To solve this counterfeiting problem, authorities sought the help of Tracy R. Edson, a leading Banknote Company specialist.

Edson patented a special greenish ink that was resistant to solvents, which made counterfeiting banknotes extremely complicated. The United States Treasury began issuing paper money using this new ink, which soon became known as “green bills”.

According to BBVA, it was in 1929, when the United States launched smaller billsthat They were also printed in green. In addition to being effective in preventing fraud, this type of ink was widely available in large quantities at the time.

Evolution of the color green in money

As counterfeiting techniques became more sophisticated, American money incorporated other pigments, such as blues and coppers, to create a color that is more difficult to reproduce. This made dollar bills even safer from counterfeiting.

The influence of this color choice in the United States spread to other countries, particularly in Latin America. Mexico, for example, adopted the tradition of the color green on your money.

This was because, before the creation of the Bank of Mexico Banknote Factory In 1969, Mexican banknotes were printed at the American Bank Note Company in New York, which led to Aztec paper money also being greenish in tone.

Why is money blue? /Pxhere

As you know, the reason behind the green color of money found need to prevent counterfeiting during the American Civil War.

This color choice, driven by the need for security, has endured over time and influenced the appearance of currency around the world. Therefore, every time you hold a greenbackrecalls the intriguing story behind its distinctive tone.