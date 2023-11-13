The Miss Universe 2023 edition is just around the corner and there are less than 10 days left to take place, this time in El Salvador. Diana Silva is the Venezuelan queen who seeks to raise the name of her country and is already considered the favorite to take the crown, will this be the case? Below, Miss Venezuela reveals what makes her one of the strongest competitors in this beauty pageant.

YOU CAN SEE: War Bonus and First Special Bonus for November 2023: payment dates, amounts and LATEST NEWS

Is Miss Venezuela Diana Silva a favorite to win Miss Universe?

Many Venezuelan and international portals place her at the top of the most important beauty pageant in the world, and her family already sees her with the Miss Universe 2023 scepter. The young woman 26 years has revealed what are those characteristics that could achieve victory on the final night of the competition this Saturday, November 18, and highlighted that her dream since her childhood was to be queen.

“I grew up watching Miss Venezuela from my home. I even have a video on my Instagram, where I am at three years old and my aunt shouted at me: ‘Look how beautiful the next Miss Venezuela’. So, imagine for me, I dreamed it since I was 10 years old, to achieve this goal that I have been working on for so long,” said Diana Silva at first, remembering her journey and hard work with the support of her family.

Along these lines, he explained that his effort, sacrifice, discipline and his incredible personality are qualities that could give him the beauty pageant crown. Venezuela.

“Venezuelan women are characterized by that overwhelming personality. We are also hardworking women, because we accomplish everything we set out to do. The Miss Venezuela contest has been in charge of preparing a representative who can demonstrate all those qualities that we as Venezuelans have,” added the miss Universe Venezuela.

YOU CAN SEE: Clean slate: Corpoelec makes new service centers available, what are they?

How to vote for Miss Venezuela Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023?

The platform of miss Universe 2023 allows you to vote for Diana Silva completely free just once. But, if you want to support it with more, for US$ 1 you can grant three votes; for US$4.99, 15 votes; for US$9.99, 40 votes; while for US$ 199.99 you can generate 1,000 votes in favor of the Venezuelan. Here is the step by step to support your favorite:

Download the application miss Universe .

. Click ‘vote for your favorite’.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the white rectangle that says ‘vote now’.

Search for the image of Miss Venezuela Diana Silva

The first vote is free. Ready.

YOU CAN SEE: IVSS Pension 2023: LATEST NEWS on the Social Security deposit TODAY, November 12

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news?Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our channelWhatsApp:https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events. You can also find us atTelegramlike La República VE, join through the following link:https://t.me/larepublicave.

#Venezuela #Diana #Silva #favorites #win #Universe