A few days ago we had the opportunity to test Minecraft Legends, the latest game in the series of its spin off line, which is gradually releasing more clues since its release date is near. That has made us wonder why the decision was made to take development down a strategy-action genre path, luckily we already have an answer for it.

In these first impressions of the game we were able to interview Nathan RoseProduction Manager Mojang, and just one of the issues to be addressed was the reason for giving this genre to the video game. Having as an answer that a large part of the team that is dedicated to the world of Minecraft love strategy games, and after thinking about it they decided to make their version with their successful franchise. This was devised since 2018.

This is the quote from his answer:

Legends has been in development for five years. Before that, some of the Mojang leaders, they’ve been big fans of strategy games, they play them a lot, so they thought of a way to create a version of Minecraft. Legend is a product that cannot be made in the vanilla version, so they decided to make this installment. So we contacted Blackbird Interactive and created the perfect team to develop it.

As you will have already seen in our game preview note, you can tell that they know what they are doing in terms of strategy games, while some of the influences are noticeable but giving their own identity. With that we could say that both Mojang as Blackbird they are fans of this type of experience and that is reflected in what we are going to play as a final product.

Remember Minecraft Legends the April 18th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It also reaches GamePass.

Via: Atomix