The Mexican government’s decision not to invite the king to the inauguration of the new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, represents an unprecedented event in the relationship that Spain and the Crown have had with the countries of Latin America and in the representation of the monarch at the inaugurations of the leaders.

Sheinbaum justified this Wednesday her exclusion of the King of Spain from the invitations because the monarch did not respond to the letter that the outgoing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent him in 2019 urging him to apologize for the conquest.

Sheinbaum said that she received a call from Sánchez a couple of days ago, but Sánchez did not want to talk about it during his appearance before the media.

How did Spain respond and why is this unprecedented?

The response of the executive of socialist Pedro Sánchez to the veto has been not to participate in the ceremony of transfer of power on October 1st in protest against a gesture that deepens the diplomatic crisis that the outgoing Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, opened in March 2019, when he asked Felipe VI to apologize for Spain’s colonial past.

The Constitution reserves to the monarch the highest representation of the Spanish State in the international arena.

Since assuming the Head of State ten years ago, Felipe VI has attended 17 inaugurations.

The first was, precisely, to López Obrador in December 2018, his last trip to Mexico, and the most recent, in the Dominican Republic on August 16.

As a prince, he represented Spain in 69 other ceremonies – the first in 1996 in Guatemala – bringing his total to 86 appearances in the changing of the heads of state of Latin American countries with a democratic base.

Only by decision of the Spanish Government, the king has not attended some inaugurations, mostly those in which the representative as king emeritus was his father, Juan Carlos I, once he left the throne.although he stopped assuming this role in March 2018, just as his reputation began to deteriorate.

In other cases, the Executive did not send Don Felipe as a representative for political reasons, as was the case with the inauguration of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 or the current Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele.

Nor did he do so in April 2013 when Nicolás Maduro came to power in Venezuela due to the internal crisis that arose in the Caribbean country following the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

The then Prince of Asturias also attended the investitures in Mexico of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012), who invited him on a state visit three years later; of Felipe Calderón (2006) and Vicente Fox (2000).

López Obrador thanked the king for his presence in the Mexican capital at the start of his term “for the ties that unite” both countries and Congress applauded the king after receiving the president’s message.

But just four months later, The bilateral relationship cooled when the then Mexican president asked Spain in a letter to apologize and admit “its historical responsibility” for the “massacres” committed during the conquest five centuries ago and after Mexico achieved independence in 1821..

What has Spain done about Mexico’s demands?

The Spanish government, now headed by Pedro Sánchez, issued a statement in which it deeply regretted that the letter was made public in the media and “firmly” rejected its content.

“The arrival of the Spanish to what is now Mexico five hundred years ago cannot be judged in light of contemporary considerations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Since the diplomatic incident broke out, Felipe VI has made no reference to López Obrador’s request for forgiveness and has limited himself to highlighting the ties that unite Spain with the Ibero-American countries.

The Ibero-American Summit in Andorra, held in April 2021, coinciding with the bicentennial of the independence of countries such as Mexico, was one of the forums where Felipe VI vindicated these historical ties.

“These are great events in a common and shared history that fill us with pride and that define our current Ibero-American identity (…) We want to be part of this exercise of commemoration, to remember the past and, above all, to share projects and challenges for the future,” the monarch wished.

Who is confirmed for Sheinbaum’s investiture? Lula, Boric and Petro, among the guests

The list of leaders who will be present at Sheinbaum’s inauguration as president of Mexico includes the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; of Chile, Gabriel Boric; and of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, among others.

In total, Sheinbaum’s campaign announced the attendance of at least 16 leaders, most of them from Latin America, for the ceremony that will take place on October 1.

Lula, Boric and Petro are joined by the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; of Honduras, Xiomara Castro; of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo; and of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

The United States, for its part, will be represented by a delegation led by the first lady, Jill Biden.joined by the Secretaries of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Health, Xavier Becerra.

Sheinbaum, who will succeed López Obrador after winning the June 2 election with almost 60% of the votes, also caused controversy by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin, but in the end Moscow assured that he would not attend and that a representative of his government would do so.

Also on the list for the event are: Prime Ministers of Belize, John Briceño; of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre; and of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Also attending will be Régine Abraham, the President of the Haitian Presidential Transitional Council.

Outside Latin America and the Caribbean, The presidents of Ghana, Nanna Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Libya, Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, will travel. Representing German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is former President Christian Wilhelm Walter Wulff.

“Four vice presidents, four heads of legislative bodies, 17 representatives at ministerial level, 10 vice ministers, special envoys, 10 heads of international organizations, as well as resident and concurrent ambassadors will also attend,” explains the note from Sheinbaum’s team.