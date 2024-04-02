He Great North American Eclipse is shaping up to be an unforgettable celestial event, and Mexico prepares to play a central role in your observation and appreciation.

With optimal climatic conditions and a variety of resources available, Mexico is positioned as a privileged destination for those who wish to witness this unique astronomical phenomenon in its splendor.

Next April 8the firmament of North America will be the scene of an unprecedented cosmic spectacle: the Great Eclipse North American.

This astronomical phenomenon, which captures the attention of scientists and amateurs alike, promises to offer an extraordinary view, especially from Mexico, as revealed by researcher from the Institute of Geophysics (IGEF) of UNAM, Primoz Kajdic.

The Great North American Eclipse will trace its path from Mazatlán, passing through towns such as Durango, Torreón, Piedras Negras and Monclova, before continuing its path towards the United States and Canada.

Although it will be visible in all three countries, Mexico stands out for offering particularly favorable climatic conditions for its observation.making it a key focus point for astronomers and amateurs.

How long will the total solar eclipse last?

With an estimated duration of four to seven minutes, this astronomical phenomenon will begin its movement at 9:51 a.m., reaching its peak between 11:07 and 11:11, and ending at 12:32 p.m. ).

In Mexico City, The Moon is anticipated to cover approximately 75 percent of the solar disk, beginning its concealment at 10:51 a.m.reaching its maximum at 12:14 p.m. and ending at 1:38 p.m.

However, the Great North American Eclipse will not only offer the fascinating main spectacle of the Moon eclipsing the Sun. It will also provide the unique opportunity to glimpse stars, planets and even the comet 12P/Pons-Brookspopularly known as “devil comet”.

Researcher Kajdic highlighted the uniqueness of these events, which occur with an exceptionally low frequency, approximately once every 375 years at a single point on the planet.

Fortunately, Mexico has been graced with several eclipses over the years, including a memorable one in 1991.

Safely observe the eclipse

To ensure safe viewing of the eclipse, taking proper precautions is highly recommended.

Looking directly at the Sun without protection can cause permanent eye damage. The use of special lenses with solar filter or welding glasses of grade 14 or higher is recommended.

Additionally, looking for wooded areas can offer a safe environment to observe shadows cast on the ground.

For those who wish to learn more about the eclipse and learn how to observe it safely, the UNAM Institute of Geophysics offers educational resources on its website https://eclipse2024.geofisica.unam.mx/.

There, interested parties can access detailed instructions, animations and tips for building suitable observation devices.