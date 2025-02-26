The multiple images of Mars captured in recent decades by a fleet of probes, show desert landscapes of reddish dust. However, the reason we have baptized it as the “red planet” can be different from the one that scientists have exposed so far.

Researchers at the University of Brown and the University of Bern, in Switzerland, combined the data of the ESA and NASA probes with new laboratory experiments. In his investigation published in Nature Communicationsthey state that the iron oxides in which the Martian dust was rich formed when the planet still had water.

What does the study say?

Studying the chemistry of red dust is crucial to answer the question of whether Mars was ever a habitable planet. To date, we know that this particular coloration is due to the oxidation of iron present in the rocks, in the Martian and eroded ground in the dust scattered by the winds.

Based only on the observations of the probes, the previous investigations did not find indications of the presence of water in the dust, so they concluded that this type of iron oxide should be “hematite”, formed in dry conditions by physical-chemical reactions over billions of years. For its part, The new analysis showed that Mars the color corresponded to the “ferrihydrite”, iron oxide containing waterpointing to what was formed when the body still had water on its surface.

“We tried to create a replica of the Martian dust in the laboratory using different types of iron oxide. We discovered that the ferrihydrite mixed with basalt, a volcanic rock, fit better with the minerals seen by the spacecraft on Mars,” said Adomas Valantinas, author author main analysis.

Why is Mars red?

Although other studies had proposed the presence of ferrihydrite in the Martian dust, this last analysis provided the first exhaustive test based on a combination of probation data and Rovers In orbit, including Mars Express, Trace Gas Orbiter, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Curiosity, Pathfinder and Opportunity.

The team headed by Valantinas created a replica of the Martian dust using a kind of crusher to obtain the size of the dust grains equivalent to the hundredth of a hair. To make a direct comparison, they then examined their samples using the same techniques as for spacecraft, finally identifying the ferriidrite as the best coincidence.

“Mars is still the red planet. The only thing that changes is our understanding about its color,” says Colin Wilson, scientist of TGO and Mars Express, pointing out that because the ferrihydrite could only have been formed in the presence of water, Mars se “” oxidized “before what was thought. “Once we carry these valuable samples to the laboratory, we can measure exactly how much ferriidrite there is in dust and what this means for our understanding of water history and the possibility of life on Mars,” concludes the expert. He adds that the results of the next missions wait impatiently, such as Rover Rosalind Franklin and the Mars Sample Return of NASA and ESA, which will allow them to probe in depth what makes Mars red.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.