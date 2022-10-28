Marco Bellavia’s manager has revealed the reason why the former gieffino is not present in the GFVip studio

Despite his short stay inside the house, Marco Bellavia was one of the most loved and respected contestants of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. Fans of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini have noticed that the former gieffino is not present in the studio during the live shows. The reason? His manager took care of revealing it.

After unhappy behaviors by some tenants of the most spied house in Italy, Marco Bellavia has decided to leave the Big Brother Vip. However, unlike all the disqualified or eliminated competitors, the former gieffino does not participate in the direct in the study of Alfonso Signorini.

L’absence of the former conductor of Bim Bum Bam during the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip it did not go unnoticed by the Italian public. In light of this, many people have wondered why Bellavia would not be receiving the same treatment as her former companions. To reveal the reason was the manager of man, Tony Toscano.

According to what was revealed by the latter, the absence of the former gieffino in the studio of Alfonso Signorini would not have been a personal choice but of authors of the program. This was the reply of the man to a direct question relating to the issue that emerged on social media:

Unfortunately it is not up to us, it is the GF who decides.

In light of this, it goes without saying that several viewers have raised numerous controversy. In fact, when the mystery was solved, the editorial board of the reality show has ended up in the crosshairs of criticism. Many accuse the authors of the program of taking inconsistent decisions such as inviting Ginevra Lamborghini to the studio and letting Marco Bellavia stay at home.