When is Men's Day celebrated? Unlike International Women's Day, which has a single date of March 8, Men's Day does not have a universally accepted date. There are two main dates:

March, 19: This date is celebrated in some countries like Colombia, Bolivia, Honduras and Spain because it is the day of Saint Joseph, father of Jesus and husband of Mary.

November 19th: Proclaimed in 1992 by Thomas Oaster, director of the Center for Men's Studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas, this date seeks to promote gender equality. More than 60 countries, such as Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Uruguay and Vietnam, celebrate it on this date.

Since when is it commemorated?

The celebration of Men's Day has a history more recent than Father's Day. The first official celebration of International Men's Day took place in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999. Since then, the initiative has spread to other countries.

When is Men's Day 2024 celebrated in Mexico and why “no one cares”? Photo: CUARTOSCURO

Is it related to Father's Day?

While both dates celebrate men, there is an important difference between Men's Day and Father's Day. Father's Day focuses on the father figure and the importance of fatherhood, while Men's Day seeks to celebrate masculinity in general.

The objective of Men's Day is not to create a rivalry with Women's Day, but to promote gender equality and recognize the space of men in today's society. It seeks to promote positive masculinity, based on responsibility, equality and respect.

In each country, the celebration of Men's Day has its own characteristics:

In Mexicofor example, is celebrated on March 19, but does not have official recognition at the national level.

In Argentinais celebrated on November 19, with events that promote men's health and disease prevention.

In USAis celebrated on November 19, with different activities that vary by state.

Why is March 19 Men's Day? Photo: SPECIAL

When is Father's Day in Mexico?

In Mexico, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. In 2024, Father's Day falls on June 16.

Although there is no official and single origin of the Father's Day in Mexico, It is estimated that its celebration began at the end of the 20th century. Influenced by American tradition, the idea of ​​celebrating fathers gained momentum in schools during the 1950s.