Manchester United receives Chelsea on matchday 32 of the Premier League on April 22, but a calendar problem in which up to 3 games are coming together in 72 hours has caused the Manchester team to not play in the originally scheduled date.
This is something relatively common in the Premier League, since the accumulation of competitions for the English teams always leaves several changes of dates throughout the season. This same year, Brighton are two games behind and will lose one more because their duel against Manchester City is also going to be postponed. For Manchester United, this would be the second date of delay that it has collected and that it will have to recover later.
Given the circumstances, that Manchester United is still alive in three competitions and Chelsea in two, the Premier League usually prefers to wait to see how the other competitions evolve to shape its calendar around those commitments. In the event that Manchester United advance from rounds in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and Chelsea do the same in the Champions League (something that currently seems complicated), the Premier League will then decide when the game will be recovered.
In the event of going to the semifinals of the Europa League, United would play the matches on April 11 and 18, and the next round of the FA Cup would be on June 3. That is why the English competition prefers to wait to make a decision that does not cause further delays.
Those from Ten Hag once again suffer the delight of being alive in multiple competitions at this point in the season, something that leaves a very demanding calendar as well as beautiful. FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League (with no real chance of winning but qualifying for the Champions League at stake) are the three competitions in which the team has something to play for.
On Thursday, April 20, United travels to Seville to play the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, a tie that is tied 2-2 after the Spanish comeback. According to the original calendar, on the 22nd they should be playing against Chelsea, but on the 23rd they will play the pass to the FA Cup final against Brighton. That is why the Premier League date has had to be postponed. 3 games in 72 hours are absolutely incompatible.
