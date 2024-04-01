The Rolex case of the president Dina Boluarte It continues to bring with it more opinions. This time it was the turn of Maju Mantilla and Fernando Díaz in 'Arriba mi gente'; However, we will focus on the comments of the former beauty queen, since she became a trend because of her sayings. Quite the opposite of how she is usually seen on television, when commenting on entertainment cases or speaking subtly about her personal experiences, Maju Mantilla changed the perception that the audience had of her after expressing her opinion of resounding manner.

What did Maju Mantilla say about Dina Boluarte's Rolex case?

'Arriba mi gente' released a journalistic report on Dina Boluarte's transformation regarding her clothing and jewelry that she now wears. For example, in the first minutes of her it is observed that she did not carry luxury accessories at the beginning, unlike how we see her today, in her messages to the nation.

The former Miss World and television presenter, Maju Mantilla, was precise in asking the president for transparency and truthfulness in her words when she addresses all Peruvians.

“The crime would be alleged illicit enrichment. The president said in one of her messages that what they want is to destabilize her, but no. The only thing that is generally sought is transparency, in every sense. (…) what public officials have to do is declare their assets. It has already been seen that the clock is not from yesteryear. She would have to say 'I acquired it in such a way. The people, we, are interested in public officials,'” said Maju Mantilla.

Why did Maju Mantilla become a trend on social networks?

Maju Mantilla She was emphatic when expressing her opinion on the Rolex case, an issue for which Dina Boluarte has been investigated and a search warrant was even carried out at her home.

However, the driver did not forget the other case for which she had been investigated: the murders in the marches against her that took place in the interior of the country.

“We have had presidents who did not finish their term. The eye will always focus on them (the presidents), on what they do, on what they eat, on what they say, on how they express themselves, where they go, how they dress (…). The investigation now focuses on Rolexes, it no longer focuses on what has been investigated about the genocide. That is an investigation that is also in process, with the deaths from the marches that took place in the interior of the country,” added Maju Mantilla. Meanwhile, Fernando Díaz said: “It would be terrible if it came out because of this (Rolex case) and not because of the other.”