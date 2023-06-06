The party of the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Amlo), confirmed in this weekend’s elections that he is the new dominant actor in Mexican politics after his electoral triumph in the populous Mexico stateaccording to estimates of some elections seen by analysts as a general rehearsal and flag of the race for the presidency in 2024.

Amlo’s party the National Regeneration Movement (Morena)overthrew the powerful Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in its most prized terrain, the State of Mexico, in which 17 million inhabitants live and which had not lost an election in 94 years.

Although during the day the PRI rescued control of Coahuila, It is a barely symbolic victory in the disaster of the voting this Sunday.

According to the trend of the Institute National Electoral (INE), the candidate for governor of the ruling party Morena, Delfina Gómez, led her opponent of the party by 9 percentage points. PRI, Alejandra del Moral.

Morena, who already governs alone or in alliance in 22 of the 32 Mexican states, consolidates with this result his for now unbeatable leadership ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

For the political scientist Miguel Tovar, from the firm Alterpraxis, with this victory Morena achieves a “dream” of López Obrador, establishing himself as the new hegemonic party in Mexico. “What we see in Morena is this need to find itself in this hegemonic power, to occupy each and every one of the spaces (…) This new PRI, which is Morena, has grown like foam,” he told AFP.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the election of the State of Mexico, which summoned 12.6 million voters, a citizen participation of 48% was registered, according to preliminary estimates. The State of Mexico is one of the most violent in the country, with a high rate of homicides and disappearances in its poorest localities, also aggrieved by impunity and corruption of its authorities.

In contrast, “Edomex” -as this state is known- is also home to large industries (Nestlé, Ford) and tourist attractions such as the pre-Hispanic ruins of Teotihuacán. With 17 million inhabitants -almost the population of Guatemala- and an economic weight equivalent to 9.1% of the national GDP, “it is a Mexican mini-republic” fragmented between modern areas and other “deeply rural ones,” Tovar described, for which reason it is a key bastion in Mexican electoral politics.

Elections were also held this Sunday in the vast northern state of Coahuila, which borders the United States, where a new governor and 25 legislators from the local parliament were voted for. Unlike the state of Mexico, here Morena exhibited serious weaknesses with an angry lawsuit between the pre-candidates for governor, which led Ricardo Mejía, López Obrador’s former Undersecretary of Security, to break the pro-government alliance and run on his own.

For the political scientist Miguel Tovar, from the firm Alterpraxis, with this victory Morena achieves a “dream” of López Obrador, establishing himself as the new hegemonic party in Mexico.

The division took its toll on the Morenista candidate Armando Guadiana, who was relegated to a remote second place, against the PRI candidate, Manolo Jiménez, who led with around 57 percent of the votes and an advantage of almost 35 percentage points over his competitor, according to the INE quick count.

In general terms, election day in both states turned out without serious problems, although with delays in setting up and opening some polling stations, long lines, and minor incidents.

The elections that Sunday were the last obstacle that the political parties had to overcome in Mexico before defining their candidates for the presidential succession of 2024, from which the candidate who postulates Morena will start as the favorite after the opposition does not react and remains somewhat stunned by the hard blow suffered this Sunday in the State of Mexico.

With AFP and Efe