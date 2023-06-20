lila morillo, Venezuelan actress, singer and vedette, is once again in the eye of the trend, since her name has skyrocketed in searches on social networks due to a peculiar situation. In this note, we will tell you all the details about this event and what is the latest that is known about it.

YOU CAN SEE: Melany Mille surprises ‘Nacho’ for Father’s Day: “From now on we will love you more”

What happened to Lila Morillo?

The name of Lila Morillo has been widely consulted in recent hours for her alleged death, news that has been replicated for months.

“How sad the loss Lila Morillo. Our condolences to her family and her daughters”, reads one of the comments announcing the sensitive and alleged death of the Venezuelan singer.

However, the “Queen of the Coconut Tree” recently appeared through her social networks in good health and on vacation with her daughters in Punta Cana.

YOU CAN SEE: When would the premiere of “Soy Leyenda 2” be in Venezuela?

“For some wonderful days in the land of Juan Luis (Guerra)”, he expresses along with a video collage with photos of his days in the Dominican Republic.

Who is Lila Morillo?

Lila Rosa Morillo, or popularly known as Lila Morillo, is a singer, actress and vedette. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Maracaibo, Venezuela and today, at 82 years old, she lives in Florida, United States.

She married José Luis Rodríguez, the ‘Puma’, in 1966, with whom she had a 20-year relationship and two daughters: Lilibeth and Liliana.

YOU CAN SEE: Movistar plans with increase in Venezuela: check what are the new prices to pay

Currently, the actress remains single, or so she suggests. After her breakup with the “Pavo Peacock” interpreter, she did not hear of a new romance until January 2021, where it was speculated that she was “going out” with a mysterious man, after some images were released.

Lila Morillo did not provide statements about this alleged relationship. Photo: Instagram/Gossipvzla.

However, this news was not confirmed and, so far, no new love is known to be around the head of the ‘Marucha de Oro’.

#Lila #Morillo #trend