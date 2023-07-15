The Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League it will be a sui generis competition for its planning. The first days of this contest were linked to the 2023 Gold Cup, so several teams could not count on their teams during the first three days.
And now, just as the tournament begins to take shape and the teams begin to get into rhythm, the competition will take a two-week hiatus.. That is, days 4 and 5 of the Opening 2023 will be postponed. Why this situation? Here we explain it to you.
The new format of the League Cup It will start on July 21 and will end until August 19. For this reason, Liga MX modified its calendar and two days of the 2023 Opening had to be postponed.
In this way, the activity of the Liga MX will resume on August 25 with matchday 6 of the championship.. Until now, the dates on which the duels of days 4 and 5 will take place have not been announced.
For the first time in history, 47 American and Mexican soccer teams will be part of a tournament. The clubs are divided by conferences and in total there will be 15 groups with three participants each. The best two from each sector will advance to a direct elimination round, in which LAFC and Pachuca are already installed.
These are some dates to keep in mind regarding the binational tournament between MLS and Liga MX.
