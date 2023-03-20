Why is Kim Kardashian called the ‘curse’ in European football?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kim Kardashian at the PSG stadium.
Kim Kardashian at the PSG stadium.
The model and businesswoman is once again in the news in the stadiums of the world.
kim kardashianthe famous American model and businesswoman, has been making headlines lately off the catwalks with her forays into the world of soccer.
Kim Kardashian has become a protagonist on social networks because the stadium she visits is the stadium she brings bad luck to.
It happened a few days ago in London where Kim was present to watch the Europa League match they played on Arsenal and Sporting de Portugal.
The popular North American was the hook used by Arsenal’s market characters in response to Manchester United’s invitation to Julia Roberts. Only she had better luck.
Those of Mikel Arteta They were favorites, but the penalties ended up classifying the Portuguese before the watchful eye of Kardashian that caused the outbreak in the networks.
it repeats itself
Now it was repeated in Paris, where Paris Saint-Germain fell from home against Rennes in the Parc des Princes.
The Parisian team fell in the presence of the American businesswoman, who was in the stands watching Messi and company.
In social networks they charge against the model because she is bringing bad luck to the teams she visits.
:
Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates and Arsenal are eliminated from the Europa League.
:
Kim Kardashian is at the Parc des Princes and PSG lose 2-0 to Rennes.
Kardashian curse 🫠 pic.twitter.com/GusRlDcgSM
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2023
#Kim #Kardashian #called #curse #European #football
