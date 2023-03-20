Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Why is Kim Kardashian called the ‘curse’ in European football?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Why is Kim Kardashian called the ‘curse’ in European football?


close

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the PSG stadium.

Kim Kardashian at the PSG stadium.

The model and businesswoman is once again in the news in the stadiums of the world.

kim kardashianthe famous American model and businesswoman, has been making headlines lately off the catwalks with her forays into the world of soccer.

Kim Kardashian has become a protagonist on social networks because the stadium she visits is the stadium she brings bad luck to.

See also  The millionaire Champions planned by Al Khelaifi, president of PSG

It happened a few days ago in London where Kim was present to watch the Europa League match they played on Arsenal and Sporting de Portugal.

The popular North American was the hook used by Arsenal’s market characters in response to Manchester United’s invitation to Julia Roberts. Only she had better luck.

Those of Mikel Arteta They were favorites, but the penalties ended up classifying the Portuguese before the watchful eye of Kardashian that caused the outbreak in the networks.

it repeats itself

Now it was repeated in Paris, where Paris Saint-Germain fell from home against Rennes in the Parc des Princes.

The Parisian team fell in the presence of the American businesswoman, who was in the stands watching Messi and company.

In social networks they charge against the model because she is bringing bad luck to the teams she visits.

SPORTS

See also  Juve-Di Maria, there is a feeling: opening for an annual. It is decided by the end of the month

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Kim #Kardashian #called #curse #European #football

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“In the background there is room”: what do the daughter of Adolfo Chuiman and Manolo, Peter’s heir, have in common?

"In the background there is room": what do the daughter of Adolfo Chuiman and Manolo, Peter's heir, have in common?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result