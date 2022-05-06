Serrano Heart continues to stand out as one of the most important cumbia orchestras in all of Peru. Throughout its existence, the musical group has received talented singers and one of them is, precisely, Kiara Lozano. In just a few months, the young woman has shone on stage, becoming the favorite of the fans of the cumbia group.

Who is Kiara Lozano?

Kiara Lozano is a Peruvian singer, native of Tarapoto. She is mostly known for being part of Serrano Heartone of the most influential cumbia groups in Peru.

The interpreter entered the musical group at the end of September 2021, after participating in a contest organized by the program “In everyone’s mouth”, and in a short time she managed to win the affection of the fans, thanks to her charisma and peculiarity. of your voice.

Kiara Lozano and her success on YouTube

Although she has only been with Corazón Serrano for a short time, Kiara Lozano is the member of the orchestra with the most videos seen in Youtube in 2021 and so far in 2022.

The official clips of “Heridas De Amor” and “Mix Zúmbalo (Live – 2021)” have accumulated no less than 21 million and 13 million views, respectively.

Why did it go viral on Tiktok?

In November 2021, Kiara Lozano posted a video of a presentation by Corazón Serrano on her Tiktok account and some Mexican media claimed that before she started singing she said “Chúpalo” to the entertainer Dani Daniel.

After this moment went viral and exceeded 22 million views, Lozano herself came forward and clarified that what she actually said was: “Zumbalo”title of the mix he was about to perform.

Kiara Lozano, from Corazón Serrano, leads the rankings on the radio

Kiara Lozano has not only stood out on social networks such as YouTube and TikTok, but has also “conquered” the radio.

This 2022, the songs that the young woman performs have become the most listened to on Nueva Q, a radio station specializing in cumbia, and have not dropped out of the top 10.

Themes interpreted by Kiara Lozano leads the rankings on the radio. Photo: Radio New Q

Kiara Lozano celebrates her admission to Corazón Serrano on Instagram

With an emotional message of thanks, Kiara Lozano celebrated her entry to Corazón Serrano in style. The young woman was chosen from a large group of participants.

“I am very excited and grateful for all the signs of support that they have been giving me, I promise to give all of myself so as not to disappoint them, and neither to the people who chose me,” said the interpreter on her official Instagram account.

Publication of Kiara Lozano Photo: Instagram

This is how Kiara Lozano was announced in Corazón Serrano

In October 2021, Kiara Lozano was announced on the program “In everyone’s mouth” as the new voice of “Corazón Serrano”. There were several days of casting and, finally, the director of the orchestra chose her in the morning space.

“We hope that he continues his career and, suddenly, later, because nothing is said,” said the music producer.

His debut in Corazón Serrano

“On everyone’s lips” accompanied Kiara Lozano in her first performance with Corazón Serrano. The young woman appeared with the orchestra in a show at El Huaralino.

The singer was excited to sing in front of the public on stage. She was chosen after a massive casting that organized the production with the director of the group.

How old is Kiara Lozano?

the young Kiara Lozano He won a casting organized by the director of the orchestra in “In everyone’s mouth”. She was born in the north of the country, at 20 years old she has become an important member of the group.

In his social networks, he shares photos and videos of his trips and presentations with the cumbia collective. Also, she promotes some products that well-known brands send her.

Kiara Lozano made “Corazón Serrano” popular again. Photo: Instagram

Corazón Serrano celebrated 1 billion views on YouTube

Precisely, the group that integrates Kiara Lozano announced with great fanfare, through their social networks, that they had exceeded 1 billion views on YouTube. “A lot of fighting, a lot of work, a lot of content creation, a lot of innovation, and you are the backup. This number makes us the first Peruvian artist to obtain it. Thank you very much”, so he wrote Serrano Heart on your Instagram account.

7.4.2022 | Publication of Corazón Serrano celebrating his record on YouTube. Photo: Serrano Heart/Instagram

Creator of “Zumbalo” impressed with the voice of Kiara Lozano

Luis Alva, who is the creator of the song “Zumbalo” that has become a hit for Corazón Serrano, was delighted with Kiara Lozano’s voice. In his social networks, he highlighted the great result that the band achieved with the mix of this song.

Publication of Luis Alva. Photo: Facebook

Kiara Lozano happy with her tours with Corazón Serrano

Since joining the Piuran cumbia group, Kiara Lozano has recorded successful songs with Corazón Serrano. In addition, she has traveled through Peruvian territory and has even made trips abroad with the Guerrero Neyra brothers. On her Instagram account, the young woman told how she was at her presentation in Bolivia. “Framed moments of what Bolivia was. Thanks for the love. See you soon,” she wrote.

Kiara Lozano visited Bolivia with Corazón Serrano. Photo: Kiara Lozano/Instagram.

Kiara Lozano Instagram

Kiara Lozanolike other figures of Peruvian music, is very aware of social networks and that is why he uses his official Instagram account to share with his followers photos and videos of the presentations he makes with the other members of Serrano Heart.

The young artist also takes the opportunity to publish some moments of her private life with her thousands of fans.