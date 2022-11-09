Karim Benzema’s season is leaving a lot to be desired. He has won his first Ballon d’Or, but it is not helping his team at all, what is more, he is harming them. From the first day it was noted that he was not going to be the same as last season, he was not fine, he was not fresh, he was clumsy with the ball at his feet, but despite this, everyone trusted that sooner or later that It was going to end and it was going to shine again. But the reality has been totally different.
Since the season started, he has been out for 39 days. 39 days in which he has not been with Real Madrid, and those that remain… Because we will not see Benzema dressed in white again until after the World Cup. But yes, France is going to deign to summon a player who is not supposed to be in good shape. The ‘run run’ among Real Madrid fans is beginning to grow. They consider that the Frenchman is erasing himself from the games to arrive fresh with his country at the World Cup, thus abandoning the club that pays him and leaving him an orphan of a pure center forward. Let’s remember that Florentino said: “We didn’t sign Haaland because we’re going to leave him on the bench, we already have the best striker in the world.”
To date, this is what we know about Karim’s injuries: 22 days off due to a muscular injury, 4 days due to a minor injury, 10 days due to muscular fatigue and now he has muscular problems with no return date. These are the reasons why Karim is not playing for Real Madrid, and why he has missed 10 games so far this season, plus the one against Cádiz. 11 in total of the 21 possible.
#Karim #Benzema #playing #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply