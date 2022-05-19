President Joe Biden left for South Korea and Japan on Thursday to reaffirm America’s leadership in Asia.when the White House is focused on Russia and Europe and a North Korean nuclear test is feared during their trip.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a political bureau meeting. The image was taken on Tuesday and published by the Korean Central News Agency.

Biden seeks to cement America’s weight in Asia, where China’s growing commercial and military power is undermining Washington’s dominance.

Without neglecting the demands of Europe, Biden met just before his departure with the leaders of Finland and Sweden to endorse their NATO applications.a historic shift in the Nordic countries’ estrangement from the defense organization, triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Also overshadowing Biden’s first visit to Asia as president is the fear that North Korea’s unpredictable government will choose this moment to turn heads with a test of its nuclear-capable missiles, or even an explosion.

test.

Despite the strong outbreak of covid-19 in North Korea, the “preparations for a

Pyongyang’s nuclear test have been completed and we are just looking for the right moment,” said South Korean lawmaker Ha Tae-keung after being informed by the Seoul spy agency.

US intelligence also claims there is a “genuine possibility”

that the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, can organize this “provocation” after

of Biden’s arrival in Seoul on Friday night, a senior US official said.

Biden will travel to Japan from South Korea on Sunday. will hold conversations

with the leaders of both countries, in addition to participating in Tokyo in a regional summit of the Quad group, which includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

In the first leg of the tour, he will visit US and South Korean troops but will not make the traditional presidential trip to the fortified border, known as the DMZ, between the two Koreas, the White House said.

Hours before Biden’s arrival, the very pro-American, newly elected South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, tweeted:

“A mountain shows its way to the top for those who seek it. I am confident that the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States that seeks to uphold the values ​​of democracy and human rights will only grow in the future.”

An official photo from North Korea’s state agency shows the new missile system. See also How has the global economy been affected by Omicron? Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL

Lessons from Taiwan?

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden is going to Asia with “the wind in his favor” because of the US leadership in the response to the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The high military, diplomatic and economic cost imposed on Russia is seen in Washington as a warning to China, given Beijing’s declared ambitions to gain control of Taiwan, under democratic rule, even if it means going to war.

Earlier this month, CIA Director William Burns said Beijing was watching “carefully.”

“I think they have been struck by the way in which, in particular, the transatlantic alliance has come together to impose economic costs on Russia as a result of that aggression,” he said.

Sullivan said that Washington is not seeking to confront China on the trip, but use diplomacy to show that the West and its Asian partners will not be divided or weakened. He highlighted the cooperation of South Korea and Japan, among others, in the sanctions regime against Russia led by European powers and the United States.

He also referred to the UK’s role in the newly created security association AUKUS. This “powerful message” will be “heard in Beijing,” Sullivan said.

The North Korean wild card

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducting military activities on March 24, 2022. Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL

US officials say North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is a wild card on the trip.

According to Sullivan, it is possible that North Korea, which defied UN sanctions by conducting a series of nuclear-capable missile tests this year, could use Biden’s visit to rattle sabers.

This could mean “more missile tests, long-range missile tests or a nuclear test, or frankly both, in the days before, during or after the president’s trip,” he said.

In response, the Biden administration is prepared to “make both short-term and long-term adjustments to our military posture,” he said.

Sullivan said the situation was being “closely” coordinated with South Korea and Japan, noting that he had also discussed the issue with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

