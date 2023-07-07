US President Joe Biden fears that Taiwan will become a new Ukraine and has accelerated his plans to contain China by revitalizing NATO and strengthening alliances in the Asia Pacific region.

Biden wants that the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 will serve to make clear to Beijing that any action that threatens Taiwan’s territorial integrity will face strong international resistancejust as Russia has seen after its invasion of Ukraine.

As a source familiar with the deliberations within NATO told EFE, China will play a secondary role during the summit and may only be mentioned publicly in connection with its role in the war in Ukrainesince it has tried to act as a mediator while maintaining a close relationship with Russia.

However, the biggest changes have been behind the scenes with the United States making a big push in recent months to get China on the NATO agenda, the source said.

As a result, The United States has joined forces with countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and Lithuania to make NATO pay more attention to China.although other members such as France and Germany argue that focusing too much on Beijing could end up making the Asian giant feel threatened.

Despite the different positions, NATO already made it clear last year that the era of ignoring China was over.

The new Strategic Concept, which was approved in 2022 at the leaders’ summit in Madrid and which will serve as a roadmap for the Atlantic Alliance for the next decade, establishes that China’s ambitions and “coercive policies” “defy” the interests, values ​​and security of the transatlantic club.

According to the aforementioned source, the Biden government has taken advantage of this shift in official NATO policy to accelerate its actions to contain China, as it is concerned that after Ukraine a conflict will arise in Taiwanan autonomous island that China considers part of its territory and that receives a large amount of weapons from Washington.

A sample of this greater emphasis of NATO in China will be the attendance at the Vilnius summit of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, who were already invited last year.

Apart from its diplomatic efforts in NATO, the Biden government has woven a network of military alliances in the Asia Pacific.

Specific, Biden promoted the creation in 2021 of the AUKUS tripartite pact (acronym in English for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States)which has already resulted in a project to equip Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines.

China warns of ‘regional threat’ after progress in the Aukus agreement.

It has also reinvigorated the Quad, the defense alliance made up of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, which was created in 2007 and lay dormant for years.

Likewise, the US president has renewed his military alliances with Japan and South Korea, has announced the sale of some of his most advanced drones to India, and has signed an agreement with the Philippines to gain access to four military bases on Philippine soil, one of them just 400 kilometers from Taiwan.

All of these new alliances are part of a “deterrence strategy” meant to show China that if it attacks Taiwan, it will face serious consequences.said the professor of History and International Relations at Vanderbilt University, Thomas Schwartz, in statements to EFE.

According to Schwartz, the deterrence strategy with Russia failed because Russian President Vladimir Putin ended up giving the order to invade Ukraine, and for this reason, Washington, chastened, wants to make it clear to China that there will be consequences if it invades Taiwan.

Tension over Taiwan has increased in recent months with an increase in high-intensity Chinese maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, especially after the visit to the island in August 2022 by the then-Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

If the Chinese government tried to annex Taiwan, The United States could be forced to intervene, which could lead to an open war with China..

Until now, the United States has maintained a position of “strategic ambiguity” towards the island, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act that it signed in 1979 and which commits Washington to the defense of Taiwan, something that manifests itself in the sending of large amounts of weaponry, but it leaves up in the air whether it would intervene in the event of a Chinese attack.

For its part, China claims sovereignty over the island and considers Taiwan a rebel province since Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

US calls for ‘healthy competition’

US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellenaffirmed before the Chinese prime minister, Li Qiang, with whom he met this Friday in Beijing, that the United States seeks “healthy economic competition” with China, although he asserted that Washington will take in some cases “measures to protect its national security”. .

“We seek healthy economic competition based on rules and that can benefit both countries. There are global challenges that both countries must cooperate on. But the United States, in certain circumstances, must take specific measures to protect its national security, something in which we can disagree,” he said.

Yellen, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

We seek healthy economic competition based on rules and that can benefit both countries.

Yellen’s trip to China, which concludes on Sunday, comes two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing and It is one more attempt to reduce the tension between the two powers.

Yellen added during the meeting with Li that their trip seeks to “deepen constructive efforts” so that both countries can “address global challenges” and “macroeconomic stability.”

“China and the United States have a duty to cooperate and show leadership both with respect to their own countries and the rest of the world”indicated.

He also stressed that “disagreements” between the two powers should not lead to “misunderstandings” that “unnecessarily worsen” their economic and financial relationship.

The US Treasury Secretary, according to the statement, agreed with Li that “differences should not be a reason for estrangement, but rather an engine for greater communication and exchange.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen landing in Beijing.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Asian giant assured that the good relationship between both powers can determine “the future and destiny of humanity”according to state media CCTV.

In addition, Li said China hopes relations will “get back on track” in the near future, saying the two nations should “strengthen communication” on economic talks through “sincere and stable exchanges.”

The visit comes months after Washington imposed restrictions on the export of US-made semiconductors and materials, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to make parts needed to run supercomputers or advanced military systems.

Although there has been no official confirmation, the Wall Street Journal published days ago that The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

This Monday, Beijing counterattacked by announcing restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium, two key metals for the manufacture of semiconductors, a product that is at the center of commercial and technological tensions between the two countries.

