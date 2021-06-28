Despite being the leading scorer in MLS and the historical top scorer of the Mexican team, Javier Hernández is not taken into account for the national team led by Gerardo Martino, not even in the face of the drought of strikers that Mexico is experiencing, either due to injuries or due to gambling losses.
This situation draws a lot of attention, since it has been the Mexican Football Federation itself, who on multiple occasions has affirmed that the Galaxy footballer is not taken into account for purely sports decisions. However, public opinion affirms otherwise and indicates that the Mexican is banned from the Mexican team.
It was on one of the first tours of Martino’s team where the bomb exploded, three references from ‘Tri’ held a party in New York, a well-known fact, one of those three was Javier Hernández. Days later in the change of headquarters, now in San Antonio, Texas, it would have been Hernández who would have relapsed, a situation that was completely rejected by the ‘Tata’ who together with the managers of the ‘Tri’ informed Javier of his withdrawal from the team until new notice.
So why are Miguel Layún and Guillermo Ochoa still considered selected? In the case of the goalkeeper, he would have instantly apologized to the coaching staff, accepting his mistake and showing his commitment to the future. In the case of Miguel Layún, he also received a veto, which ended on the same initiative of the footballer, who practically a year after the incident, communicated directly with Martino to apologize for what happened at that time and days later he was called again. to the Mexican National Team.
The sporting level of Hernández is put on the table to be summoned, however, everything indicates that there will have to be a direct reconciliation with Martino for the punishment to end.
