Paris (AFP) – Given the explosion of Covid-19 cases in China, some countries are beginning to analyze the wastewater from planes coming from the Asian giant. The measure will not prevent the spread of the virus, but will make it possible to identify possible new variants.

With the end of the ‘Zero Covid’ policy imposed by the Chinese government and the resumption of foreign travel, the countries of the rest of the world have been put on alert to monitor a possible explosion of cases around the world due to the little immunity they present Chinese citizens.

Among the measures proposed is to analyze the wastewater from flights from the Asian giant:

What does it consist of?

It involves examining the mixed urine and excrement of all passengers on a flight from China. The objective is to detect the presence or not of the coronavirus, to have an idea of ​​its degree of circulation and of the different variants.

To do this, after a plane lands, local authorities collect samples of its wastewater. They are then sent to laboratories where they undergo extensive testing. If the virus is detected, its genome is “sequenced” to link it to a known variant.

Another possibility is to collect the wastewater discharged by an entire airport. But this does not allow measuring the risks related to a given place of origin.

Who does it?

Several countries decided to control aircraft wastewater from China, including Australia, Belgium and Canada. The United States plans to do so, according to US media, and the European Union (EU) will likely recommend it to all its member states, after experts ruled in favor this week.

So that?

The analysis of wastewater allows States to act at a time when covid cases broke out in China after the lifting of drastic restrictions maintained for three years.

After a plane lands, local authorities collect samples of its wastewater. They are then sent to laboratories where they undergo extensive testing. If covid-10 is detected, its genome is “sequenced” to link it to a known variant © MARVIN RECINOS / AFP/Archives

But it is not expected to limit the spread of the virus across borders, contrary to mandatory negative tests for travelers.

“These samples represent a window on what is currently happening in China,” explains epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, in a context of “doubts about the transparency and diligence of the Chinese government’s official health information.”

“Knowing that between 30% and 50% of passengers from China are currently infected is useful information in the absence of reliable figures on the current incidence of Covid-19 in the country,” he stresses.

It is also possible to detect in these wastewater the presence of new variants, likely to make the epidemic evolve as omicron did at the end of 2021.

What’s the point?

Sewage testing is much less disruptive to passengers and easier to perform from a logistical standpoint than individual testing. Therefore, the measure favors the air transport sector.

European airports lobby group ACI Europe this week advocated sticking to testing sewage rather than imposing tests on travellers.

What are your limits?

The examination of wastewater is a tool that “works remarkably well” but does not give an “exhaustive view” of the presence of the virus on board an aircraft or of the variants that circulate on it, warns virologist Vincent Maréchal.

This method only shows the presence of the virus among passengers who went to the bathroom.

In addition, the examination of wastewater can be interesting to know the degree of circulation of the virus but it gives little scope to take concrete and quick actions.

A passenger waits to board a flight at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP/Archives

Several days are needed to complete the collection of the water, its transfer to the laboratory and its subsequent examination.

“Once we have the information, what do we do with it? Do we contact all the people (who were) on the plane?” wonders Maréchal. “It’s interesting, but it’s too late for the measures that can be taken,” he underlines.