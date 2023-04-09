Sunday, April 9, 2023, 09:18





Holy Week is a date marked on the calendar in Spain. The images take to the streets of all the municipalities of the Spanish geography to represent the death of Jesus Christ. This time is also one of reunions and typical dishes. If there is something that defines Spain, it is that the celebrations take place at the table, enjoying the best delicacies and typical sweets depending on the festivity. After Holy Week, in many municipalities, Easter is celebrated, the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after being crucified.

How was this tradition born?



In many municipalities in Spain, on Easter Monday it is a tradition to gather to eat what is known as mona de Pascua, a sweet with an egg in the center. The ancient Christians had the custom of blessing the eggs that they had been collecting since the beginning of Ash Wednesday and reserving them to give them to loved ones once Easter day arrived. Over the years, the custom of preparing a sweet in the form of a bun and adding an egg in the middle began to spread.

It is believed that the origin of the Easter cakes dates back to the 18th century. At that time, tradition said that the grandfather or godfather should give the child a cake made with the same number of hard-boiled eggs as his age, the maximum being twelve years.

Where do you eat the monkey?



La mona is a typical sweet from the Spanish Levante. Catalonia, the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha are the communities where it is traditional to eat mona. In the Region of Murcia it is associated with the Holy Week festivities, but this sweet can be found throughout the year in the confectioneries of the capital. In Murcia, it is also known that during processions, in addition to sweets, monkeys are distributed. In other cities like Albacete, the mona is eaten on Lardero Thursday, the last Thursday before Lent. Since Lent is a time of fasting, the days leading up to Ash Wednesday provide the last chance to party until Easter.

In the Valencian Community there are several varieties, being known as panquemado, panou, toña or campfire, which is consumed throughout the year. At Easter festivities, the mona is a bun made with the same dough as the panquemado, which contains one or more hard-boiled eggs with colored shells.

It is a tradition that on Easter Monday families or friends get together and eat the monkey together in the open air, it being customary to crack the monkey’s egg on someone else’s forehead.