Burn The Witch is the manga work by Tite Kubo that began a serialization of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. However, a one shot had seen the light in 2018. An adaptation to three OVAs arrived in 2020 and a second was confirmed delivery that, In the middle of 2023 there has been no official information on the launch window for the manga’s publication.

However, rumors are swirling that serialization will soon begin, making it the perfect time to refresh yourself with the amazing story of Burn The Witchwhether you’ve seen it previously or it’s your first time, you won’t regret it. The magical and action-packed essence of Tite Kubo is contained in this magnificent installment.

The anime was in charge of Studio Colorido (cat love) and was directed by Tatsurou Kawano (Kill a Kill, Psycho Pass 2). The script is by Chika Suzumura (Jellyfish Restaurant) and the character design was by Natsuki Yamada (harmony).

Why is Burn The Witch special?

What is Burn The Witch about?

Burn The Witch It is a story set in London, it could not be a different place, of course, but the most popular center of Western magic, with the most extravagant and elegant dynamics that we know of the medieval magical spectrum.

The installment follows a pair of female protagonists: Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who form a team that contrasts both in the physical design of the characters and in their personalities.

The witches are part of the Wing Bind association that is responsible for preserving and helping dragons.. It should be noted that the London we are talking about has another magical space superimposed on it.

In this second environment, we can see the dragons causing a lot of damage to the regular population who, lacking magic, do not know what is happening. However, Very powerful witches and warlocks are able to see dragons and even confront them to preserve them in a suitable area.away from humans, so that no one is hurt.

So The short adaptation allows us to see the witches in a kind of rude and strategic dragon hunt which, however, is far from being bad for the enormous creatures.

¡Burn The Witch came to shake the chaotic magical worlds, giving us a new perspective!

What type of delivery is Burn The Witch?

It is a kind of daring shonen, full of action, with the classic development of skills and emotions of the protagonists, however, it also has a clear air of magical girlsespecially the latest installments that are darker in terms of ideologies and perspectives.

So it is a more sophisticated shonen that contains contrasting elements of magic and, of course, dragons and their role in the world. Although the installment seems to emerge from a classic European magic, it contrasts quite a bit due to the new resolution of the dragons.

On the other hand, the idea that dragons generate movements in the world (natural disasters) without grudges or without even being voluntary or conscious; It’s an interesting premise that takes up the astral issues of dragon sightings and intertwines with the ideology of the cosmic race (close to Vasconcelos but not close enough, haha, for the better (?)).

The installment is a beautiful presentation of a magical world with distinctive, epic enough premises.

The sequel to Burn The Witch

A new part of the story is eagerly awaited, especially since After the last chapter of the series many things were left open. We are left facing the threshold of infinite questions that probably have answers that only generate more doubts.

Nevertheless, The clarity and simplicity in the narrative quality manages to evoke more specific and deeper conflicts through a fresh magical proposal.

Burn The Witch It is a worthy delivery and everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of our protagonists, tamers and companions of elemental dragons.

It should be noted that the genesis of the author’s magical world stands out in this work that share space in the world of bleach but it does not interact as such with it. Although they do not have a direct connection or wink, the fact that they belong to the same magical universe is fascinating.

What is Burn the Witch #0.8?

It is rumored that this installment could adapt the first publication of the saga, this would imply the one shot that was released in 2018 that introduced the world of Burn The Witchin other words its genesis.

However, there is still no clarity about which project could reach us first, whether the adaptation of this installment or the new serialization as a continuation of the saga.

Where can I watch Burn The Witch?

The anime series based on the work of Tite Kubo is available on Crunchyroll. They are a delivery of three OVAs that together reach 61 minutes in length.

However, Bleach, Tite Kubo’s emblematic work is not available on the streaming platform, this installment can only be seen through the Disney Plus platform.

The license for the editing and translation of the manga is handled by Panini, so you can purchase it easily.

