Category 1: the banana

On average two weeks on the road at a temperature of 13.7 degrees.

The Netherlands is a banana republic, and for once you can take that literally. Last year, our country imported 9.2 billion euros worth of fresh fruit and vegetables. The banana is number 2 in the top 5, after the avocado, so it is a popular fruit. Together with the apple, the yellow rascal forms the top 2 of the most popular types of fruit in our country. But how do they get here?

Green vs White

After a two-week crossing from Colombia, Ecuador and Costa Rica — the main supply countries — bananas still end up unripe in our country. How is that possible? With a mix of an exact temperature and perfectly sophisticated ripening processes, as it turns out. “As soon as the bananas have been harvested in Latin America after nine months, they still arrive completely green and neatly packed in boxes in a refrigerated container or the hold of a refrigerated ship,” they know at Antwerp Port Authority. Belgium is another major importer of bananas.



If a yellow spot, fruit fly, damage or an error in the packaging appears, the banana will be rejected. Antwerp Port Authority

Those refrigerated containers and/or refrigerated ships are always white, ‘because white reflects the sunlight and therefore also the heat’. But above all: during the entire journey of just under two weeks, the bananas remain at exactly 13.7 degrees. “That way they stay nice and green and they are less vulnerable.” As a result, the fruits still look bright green when they are unloaded at the Antwerp quays and inspected by customs and food watchdog FAVV. “If a yellow spot, fruit fly, damage or an error in the packaging appears, the banana will be rejected. The bananas that still look fruity, fresh and firm will receive the necessary certificates.”

They are then stored for a few days at the most at the same temperature of 13.7 degrees. Until the importer – the new owner of the bananas – comes to collect them. He does not immediately take the fruits to the storage areas, but first carries them to their own ‘ripening facility’, to ripen just enough there. ,,The temperature, the humidity and the amount of ethylene gas are carefully adjusted to get the bananas at their best. They go to the supermarket just a little more green than yellow.”

Bananas are loaded in Ecuador. © Shutterstock



Ethylene gas overdose

Uh, ethylene gas, what is that? Don’t panic, it is a gas that is naturally emitted – albeit in lower doses – by the bananas themselves. “Ethylene ensures that all kinds of enzymes are produced in the fruit”, they tell us at science magazine Look† “The sweet taste of fruit, for example, is caused by the ripening enzyme amylase: this substance converts starch into sugar. While pectinase makes the fruit softer. In addition, there are enzymes that neutralize all kinds of acids and enzymes that break down the green dye chlorophyll, which gives the fruit such an attractive color.”

Exposing the bananas themselves to an overdose of ethylene gas in the warehouse of the ripening facility for a few days accelerates the ripening process. “So that the bananas – more than two weeks, 10,000 km and many hands later – can finally be taken to the supermarket by truck. And in the meantime there are just a little more yellow than green on the shelves, waiting to end up in the shopping cart.”

Green power from rejected bananas

What happens to ‘wrong’ bananas? They provide green energy. The Antwerp waste processing company Group Op de Beeck, among others, processes about 200 to 300 tons of rejected bananas every week to generate green energy through fermentation. In the Netherlands, banana breads are baked from rejected bananas at Sunt and processed into granola.

• Around 100 million tons (or 100,000,000,000 kilos) of bananas are grown worldwide every year, including plantains, on 5.6 million hectares of land in 150 countries

• The most popular consumption banana is the Cavendish, producing about 50 million tons per year, with the market leaders Del Monte, Chiquita and Dole

• After rice, wheat and maize, the banana is the most important food crop in the world

Category 2: pineapple

On average two weeks on the road at 10 to 12 degrees.

Usually the pineapple shares the same boat as the banana. After Chiquita, Del Monte and Dole are also the big gulps of the pineapple market, with Costa Rica as the epicenter. Remarkable, because until the late 1990s, the Latin American country hardly played a role in pineapple cultivation. Until Del Monte invented the so-called MD2 pineapple.

“Previously, the Smooth Cayenne, with a high sugar and acid content, was the most popular variant,” report the researchers at EOS Tracé, but with the invention of this new variant there was no stopping it. ,,The MD2 contains more vitamin C and is sweeter than the Smooth Cayenne. Hence his nickname super sweet† This fruit provides income and employment for the country.



Despite the longer shelf life, the freshly picked pineapples are still given a fungicide and wax layer just before they are shipped.

But the biggest advantage: with 30 days, this pineapple keeps longer than the average 21 days of other pineapples. And that is no superfluous luxury with such a long boat trip ahead. “More than 80 percent of the pineapples that Europe imports today are MD2s. Despite the longer shelf life, the freshly picked pineapples are still given a fungicide and wax layer just before they are shipped. That wax layer should prevent the pineapple from drying out or turning brown in the refrigerator.”

Unlike bananas, pineapples do not ripen further during transatlantic transport. “Pineapples no longer ripen after picking and can only turn brown if you wait. Because you never know how long the pineapple has been stored before, during and after shipping, it is best to eat it as soon as possible.”

• Global production: 25 million tons per year Kiwis at harvest in New Zealand © Shutterstock



Category 3: kiwi

On average five to six weeks on the road at -0.5 to 0.5 degrees.

The new kiwi season is usually officially opened in mid-April with the arrival in Zeebrugge of around 1.25 million boxes of Zespri SunGold kiwis. It would have to wait until mid-May for the first green kiwis, and until November a container ship will dock weekly with a load for the entire European market.

At the end of the season, an average of 22 ships, 20 million trays of yellow kiwis and 35 million trays of green kiwis. Good for about 1.5 billion pieces in total.



Crossed directly from New Zealand, each kiwi has a journey of easily 15,000 nautical miles, or 27,780 kilometers.

Sailed directly from New Zealand, each kiwi has a journey of easily 15,000 nautical miles, or 27,780 kilometers. At a temperature that fluctuates around the freezing point: this is the only way to slow down the ripeness of the kiwi. Because: as soon as kiwis end up in a normal refrigerator and the corresponding temperature, it is recommended to eat the kiwis within five to six days.