Christina Stanislaus

After a week and a long thread of WhatsApp messages, Raquel B. (fictitious name) coordinated with her friends from the race to meet on a Saturday. They would have a picnic in a park. A plan that she imposed after negotiating with those allergic to pollen and canceling two meals in closed places, in one because they did not accept pets, in another because they did not serve gluten-free food. Three weeks would elapse from the time all the agendas were aligned until the day of the meeting. Before it had been impossible. Raquel, exhausted, ended up wondering once again why she was assuming the thankless task of calling her friends to order, ordering them to meet at least twice a year. But Raquel hadn’t seen it all yet: 24 hours before she sent a message to confirm the plan. Then there was an enormous silence that an hour later was already a roar:.

-Hi? she insisted.

It was also unsuccessful. He assumed the picnic was canceled and probably no one was going to tell him: “They gave me a ghosting simultaneous”, he counts with humor. She is not angry, but she has given up all hope.

More information

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

We have time trapped in digital calendars, agendas and applications. We confirm plans that end up overlapping each other because we don’t consider courtesy minutes, delays and unforeseen events, much less our energy and mental reserves. In general, we are very optimistic about our time, it always seems to us that we will reach everything. We enter a loop horror vacui to take advantage of the day, the week, the weekend and, in the end, overwhelmed, we end up canceling everything that can be cancelled. spoilers: often they are free plans and meetings with trusted people.

We inhabit the dynamics of scheduling and canceling. Some experts believe that interacting with apps and digital calendars makes us more lax with our commitments. Also, visualizing our time in a block, with its busy hours and minutes, stresses. Dan Ariely, a writer and professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University, argues via email that people accept more plans than they can actually do because it’s “incredibly easy” to represent them on a calendar and it’s satisfying to have a schedule. as a minister, a busy life, feeling demanded.

In 1979 there was no Google calendar, but we already had a tense relationship with time. That year, economist, psychologist, and Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman coined the term planning failure (the fallacy of the agenda), which described the optimistic bias with which the time required to complete a task was estimated. For Kahneman, the origin of the bias lay in ignoring the time spent in the past on a similar task. That reference, the key to making an adjusted calculation, used to be ignored with optimism and good wishes.

Time management has not only spawned an industry of apps, calendars, digital and analog agendas to try to correct those who are late and optimistic, but also, around the illusion of learning to take advantage of it, there is a lucrative literary subgenre, and hundreds of podcast, of which the writer Laura Vanderkam, bestselling author such as 168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think (168 hours: you have more time than you think), is a worthy exponent. She writes: “What you do with your life will depend on how you use the 8,760 hours that a year has or the almost 700,000 that the life of a human being usually lasts.” Surely the reader will now have been much calmer.

Is it convenient to divide those hours that have been granted to us in leisure and work? Should they be mixed? Should we use corporate tools to plan our personal lives or will we end up stressed, canceling everything at the last minute?

A 2016 study from the University of Washington and the University of Ohio attempted to answer these questions. Broadly speaking, his conclusion was that leisure activities were more enjoyable when they were not “scheduled”. For the authors, “not scheduling” did not mean improvising, but proposing to the other person to meet after work for a drink without setting a specific time. “As trivial as that change may seem, it reintroduces flexibility into leisure activities,” he says by email. Selin A. Malkoc, study co-author.

After reviewing 13 pieces of research, the authors found “sufficient evidence” that scheduling leisure activities turns personal life into work because it “introduces the effort variable in a playful context.” This messes everything up and wipes out the benefits of rest because, scientists say, it builds “reactive resistance” and reduces “perceived personal freedom.” Could those feelings explain the ghosting collective to Raquel B.?

But the army of experts and coaches who sell their ability to manage time and other people’s agendas insists that everything must be timed, even sex. By the way, it is a recommendation that some therapists usually make because, they say, what is not scheduled does not exist.

Vanderkam describes in his book what happens with the hours in a society dominated by the war of attention. “If you don’t treat time with intention, you lose it, those four hours of free time you had on Friday afternoon slip away. In a world full of distractions, you won’t automatically choose the healthiest or most relaxing activity, but the one you have at hand. In this way, four hours of free time will suddenly disappear like a dove in the hands of a magician.” Those hours can fly looking for a movie on a platform or doing scrolling in places that do not even interest too much.

Vanderkam also doesn’t think free time should be organized into a military calendar. “There is a huge distance between not planning anything and timing until the last 10 free minutes on the agenda, but you can write two or three things that you would like to do over the weekend,” he explains via e-mail.

In the trial timed (Taurus, 2017), Simon Garfield finds an unexpected utility in calendars: “It may be that the true value of these temporary mosaics is, more than the desire to take advantage of each and every minute, to show the user that their lives are not They are exactly what they think.” Working women are the ones who habitually change “the movie they told themselves”. They tend to believe that they do not spend enough time with their children, but after studying their schedule they verify that they dedicate each and every one of their free minutes. Then they stop feeling guilty and, for example, they start going to the gym three times a week, he says in his book.

Another finding about our zeal with free time is signed by researchers at the University of Washington. His discovery seems obvious, but one scientist says it with more authority: “If you plan a meeting and it doesn’t work out, maybe one (or both) didn’t want to go in the first place,” Malkoc says in his paper. Professor Ariely of Duke University proposes an exercise to clear space in the calendar: “Imagine how you would feel if a certain event was cancelled… if you feel relieved, you don’t want to go.” There is no need to turn around.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.