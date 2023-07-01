Of Elena Meli

When you go on a diet, the brain intervenes to bring the weight back to the “set point”, which may not coincide with the ideal weight. That is why the lost kilos recover. But there are tricks to ensure the maintenance of the result achieved

The real challenge is not losing weight, but maintaining weight loss: many studies have shown that the weight gain after a diet more than likely, and according to a review of 29 long-term weight loss studies, over half of the weight lost is regained in a couple of years, more than 80 percent within five years.

The “ideal” weight according to the brain It’s not due to lack of will, but it’s all our fault weight set point. The weight set point is the “ideal” weight according to the brain, an organ that also works as a sort of “thermostat” of weight and above all of body fat, or the reserve of energy we have to cope with periods of low energy intake so feared in millennia of evolution. The weight set point is fixed over time based on lifestyle: factors such as diet, amount of physical exercise and movement in general, hormonal balance, psychological conditions, sleep-wake cycle help to indicate to the brain what would be the ideal weight. Based on these parameters, the brain sets a weight that according to it is adequate for our habits, thus the weight set point may not coincide with ideal weight that we would like, because for example by eating a lot of fat, sugar and calories long enough it can “calibrate” upwards making any attempt to lose weight more difficult. When you go on a diet the brain intervenes to bring the weight back to the set point and, in addition to increasing appetite, it sends signals of general malaise which dissuade one from eating less: for this reason often at the beginning of a diet one feels tired, weak, headaches prone, a little depressed. The mechanism is powerful to the point that even with essentially correct feeding the tendency to take in more caloriesdue to the drop in metabolism and the increase in appetite, can partially regain the weight lost with the initial diet, whether drastic or not. See also Minisola (Sapienza): "New therapy makes bones more resistant"

How to re-calibrate the set point Being able to reduce the weight set point is not impossible and above all it is the only way for a diet to work in the long run, without making you regain weight: once the new balance has been reached, appetite and metabolism will also adjust accordingly. Also for this reason drastic diets may not have lasting effect: they lower too much and too suddenly the set point and the brain rebels. On a rational level we know that we are on a diet for a good reason, but the ancestral brain goes into alarm: we have evolved for millennia having little food available that we had to get by hunting animals or picking berries, fruit, tubers, herbs, so if of diet we immediately put in place defense mechanisms. So as soon as the caloric intake drops a lot and all together, the brain inevitably sends hormonal signals that lead to an increase in appetite and a decrease in metabolism: if on average 1500 calories are needed to live, on a diet the necessary expenditure can, for example, be reduced of 10 percent and so 1350 will be enough. However, as soon as the 150 extra calories are introduced, the body will store them: it is a compensatory mechanism orchestrated by the brain to survive periods of famine, which it seems can be maintained even for a year after a strict diet period.

To “fool” the brain and reduce the weight set point, then, better to choose a diet with unprocessed foodslots of vegetables cooked in a simple way, whole grains: it’s the diet that gradually makes the idea that the mind has of itself “lose weight”, but it takes months and sometimes years to change the brain’s mind about what weight it feels “happy” at. See also Kidney cysts: how to recognize the "malignant" ones?