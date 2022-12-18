The writer and journalist Martín Caparrós says in the book we lost that “corruption was always here: in the Colony, in the new republics, the old dictatorships, the renewed democracies, at every moment of the five centuries some rule was bent for money, some power charged for not having power or having too much power.”

And it is that Latin American society seems inevitably permeated by this phenomenon, from citizens who offer bribes to avoid a fine on the street to big businessmen or officials who are involved in scandals that occupy the front pages of newspapers. Like the recent one in Argentina.

Speech by Cristina Fernández after the conviction against her.

There, on December 6, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified for life from holding public office. The justice determined her guilt for the crime of fraudulent administration, a ruling described as “historic” by the press.

Certainly there are some precedents in the region, such as the cases of Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva from Brazil, Alberto Fujimori and Ollanta Humala from Peru, Ricardo Martinelli from Panama and Carlos Menem from Argentina, who were detained to answer for their actions before the courts. But it is not common for it to happen to high officials and even less while they are in office.

However, Fernández will not go to jail because he has immunity due to his charge. In addition, the process contemplates an appeals phase that can take years to reach a final sentence. In any case, for the vice president “this is a parallel State and judicial mafia.”

Fernández’s words symbolize the tensions between the powers of the State, which in the matter of corruption reach a dangerous level, capable of destabilizing the constitutional order.

Just one day after the conviction of Fernández de Kirchner, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo went from words to deeds, when he unsuccessfully tried to “temporarily” dissolve Congress and “establish an emergency government.” He did it as a desperate way out since the Legislature was preparing to discuss a third motion for a presidential vacancy, for various crimes of corruption, which actually took place.

After his dismissal, Castillo was arrested and by constitutional succession the lawyer Dina Boluarte, who served as vice president, assumed the presidency. In the circumstances, It was not surprising that when she was sworn in, she emphasized that she will work to “rescue Peru from corruption and misrule.”

Both the rhetoric of Cristina Fernández and the abusive action of Castillo, at a time when the co-optation of powers is under scrutiny in various countries, show that judicial independence is essential to regain citizen confidence in institutions.

Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo

However, this reading must be deeper, as Andrés Hernández, director of the organization Transparencia por Colombia, told Connectas. “Obviously, sanctions have a fundamental role in the fight against corruption, but that has led us to perhaps place many of the bets on the capacity of the judicial systems to sanction and not so much on the effectiveness of the instruments to generate greater social conscience and prevent corruption”.

Christi Rangel, regional coordinator of Transparencia Venezuela, has a similar opinion: “Corruption is also a consequence of the lack of preventive or regulatory measures that guarantee transparency, accountability, and hiring that respects processes and capacity.” However, the activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Rigoberta Menchú, made another emphasis: “Without solid surveillance institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation on which corruption systems are built.”

recommendations

But, in complex contexts such as those of Latin America, is it possible to prevent the phenomenon? The Citizen Corruption Observatory presents seven specific areas with concrete actions: democratic governance, transparency and protection of human rights and freedom of expression, financing of political organizations and electoral campaigns, prevention of corruption in public works and contracts, combating bribery, international bribery, organized crime and money laundering, strengthening of inter-American anti-corruption mechanisms and monitoring and reporting mechanisms on these measures.

Although the problem is present throughout the region, not all countries have the same performance. The latest report from Transparency International, with data from 2021, reveals a stagnation in the fight against corruption. In this ranking of 180 countries, Venezuela ranks 177th with the highest perception in Latin America with 14 points, followed by Nicaragua and Haiti with 20 points and Honduras with 23. On the opposite side are Uruguay with 73 points, Chile with 67, Costa Rica with 58 and Cuba with 46.

The latest report from Transparency International, with data from 2021, reveals a stagnation in the fight against corruption

These figures are also indicators of how corruption affects democratic quality. This is because corrupt officials not only use political power to obtain benefits for themselves but also for private businessmen under the shadow of the illegal ones. And also because corruption establishes a distance with the citizenry that assumes levels of mistrust that are very difficult to reverse.

“Systems of checks and balances to power are not robust enough, especially in some countries where there are democratic deficits, where populist forms of government have permeated and a personalist way of governing is imposed with a high concentration of power and weak controls” , explained Rangel to Connectas.

In this sense, some populist leaders successfully use the fight against corruption as an electoral flag, due to people’s fed up with the corrupt practices of traditional politicians. However, many of these promises were distorted or completely lost because once in power, these presidents took undemocratic measures and violated human rights.

The fight

Although the outlook is worrying, around the world many initiatives seek to deal with corruption, under the premise that there is a principle of co-responsibility.

Like the Anti-Corruption Conference that brings together heads of state, business leaders, civil society and investigative journalists from around the world to define guidelines on global initiatives. “Uproot corruption, defend democratic values” is the slogan of this year’s event that took place last week in Washington.

Andrés Hernández highlights two transcendental aspects to be addressed: 1) Returning to the importance of democratic principles, revaluing the defense of civic space and voices critical of power from activism or the press and 2) Fighting against kleptocratic regimes, illicit financial flows and transnational organized crime.

“The problem we are facing generates a very high impact on human rights and is led by people who have a lot of power (…). We need to continue discussing and strengthening the tools to face these complex dynamics, but in joint action by the whole of society and the global anti-corruption movement”, emphasizes the expert.

Not only transnational coordination actions can reduce the phenomenon, civil society is the first call to commit to this challenge. But that requires above all understanding the serious damage that corruption causes in democratic systems when it becomes part of the routine. When people accept that, perhaps, “if I rob the State, I’m not robbing anyone”, or “everyone does it, it’s not that serious”. Under this logic of convenience, it is very difficult to be anti-corruption agents.

fabiola chambi

Connect (**)