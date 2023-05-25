The world’s most successful religions and drugstore shelves reflect the common human need to believe in eternal life, or at least appear younger longer. Although aging remains shrouded in mystery, in recent decades, scientific progress has identified some biological processes that help explain it and has fueled the old desire to do something to prevent it. And between the hallmarks of aging telomere wear is found. The length of this kind of protective sheath at the ends of the chromosomes, where the information that tells our body how to stay alive is stored, is related to the number of times a cell can divide to have daughters. Having telomeres that are too short has been linked to accelerated aging and diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis.

Some companies, such as Telomere Therapeutics, led by María Blasco, from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), and Fàtima Bosch, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​want to develop treatments with which to activate the production of telomerase, an enzyme that repairs the wear and tear of telomeres, and treat these ailments that appear when they are too short. Other companies, such as BioViva, in the US, propose similar therapies to slow down aging in healthy people, and already there are creams that promise to remove wrinkles based on telomerase. The vision of telomerase as a magic potion against aging, a process in which a large number of mechanisms operate that interact with each other and sometimes counteract each other, has received much criticism. Although excessively short telomeres predispose to some diseases, excessive length has been associated with increased risk of suffer some tumors.

A few days ago, the medical journal The New England Journal of Medicine published a study which revives the debate on the role of telomeres in aging. The authors, led by Mary Armanios, director of the Johns Hopkins University Telomere Center in Baltimore (USA), followed 17 people with a mutation in the POT1 gene for two years. This characteristic means that, in most cases, their telomeres do not lose length with each cell division, as happens to the majority, and they have excessively long telomeres. The researchers observed that this characteristic was associated with a blood disease, clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential, which favors the proliferation of cell mutations and, in some cases, of various types of tumor. Four of the patients studied by Armanios’s team died of cancer, and others were more prone to the disease.

“One of the conclusions of this article is that long telomeres sustain mutations. We develop most of the mutations when we are developing and it is the long telomeres that allow them to survive long enough to cause problems”, explains Armanios. “I think telomeres don’t explain all forms of aging, just one subtype, and it’s the kind of aging that has to do with clockwork, where cells divide too many times or too few times,” he continues. In cases of poor division, lung diseases or diseases of the immune system would appear and the excess would facilitate the appearance of cancer. “My interpretation is that in humans both extremes are bad and cause diseases, although of different types,” he concludes.

long or spoiled

María Blasco disagrees on the interpretation of the results and attributes the increased risk of cancer to the POT1 mutation, which belongs to a group of proteins known as shelterins that protect telomeres. “In my group and others we have shown that when this protein is missing or not right, the telomeres are longer, but they are dysfunctional,” she says, recalling a paper she co-authored in 2013, published in the magazine Nature Genetics and carried out as part of the Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia genome study project, in which POT1 mutations have already been identified as a risk factor in the appearance of cancer. For the researcher, the particularity of the telomeres studied, the result of a mutation, “does not allow us to conclude that a long telomere is bad.”

Another point of view is defended by Titia de Lange, director of the Anderson Center for Cancer Research at Rockefeller University (USA) and responsible for coining the term shelterin. Following the publication of the relationship between POT1 mutations and long telomeres, “there was a lot of follow-up work in subsequent years because it was not clear whether the POT1 mutations simply produced the long telomere phenotype or did something else to instigate cancer.” DeLange says. For the scientist, Recent work from your lab and the by Dirk Hockemeyer, at the University of California at Berkeley (USA), suggest “that POT1 mutations and similar TIN2 mutations cause cancer because patients have long telomeres.” “We show that there is nothing wrong with telomeres other than being long,” she adds. “We and other groups have shown that [en casos de longitud normal] lengthening telomeres is not desirable and that shortening telomeres is a good thing that protects us from cancer”, he asserts.

Regarding the application of telomerase as a treatment, Blasco points out that “now there is no research into the activation of telomerase to have longer telomeres and live longer. The interest is in activating telomerase to combat diseases associated with short telomeres, such as pulmonary fibrosis ”, he explains. Luis Batista, from the Center for Regenerative Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis (USA), agrees that these treatments are useful “for extremely short telomeres, because in these cases their tissues can be revitalized”, but considers that the therapies to lengthen telomeres “that can be found on the internet does not make any sense from the point of view of normal physiological aging, which is what most of us have. From what results like those of Armanios show, it can even be dangerous ”, he adds.

The gray hair paradox

The complexity of telomere length as a therapeutic target has been observed in studies such as the one led by Nilesh Samani, from the University of Leicester, in which almost half a million participants in the UK Biobank were analysed. in that jobpublished in 2021 in the magazine Nature Genetics, an increased risk of cardiovascular or respiratory disease was seen when telomeres were shorter, and of various cancers when telomeres were longer, possibly because long telomeres allow cells to divide more and increase the chances of harmful mutations. However, the authors also acknowledge that while different diseases are associated with longer or shorter telomeres, people with the shortest telomeres at age 40 lived about 2.5 years less on average, a finding they compared with those with the shortest telomeres. 10 years less than people who smoke for many years live or 6 in people with diabetes.

Mary Armanios points out the paradoxes she observed in some of her patients. “Those who had extraordinarily long telomeres didn’t go gray, and they looked young, but at the same time they developed cancer of the melanocytes, the cells that keep your hair from turning gray. It is as if the cosmetic changes of aging that we do not like prevent us from developing some types of cancer, ”she exemplifies. In the researcher’s opinion, “lengthening the telomeres is possible and you will make the cells live longer and the person may live longer, but it will do so with these tumors,” she continues. “It’s not about long telomeres being good and short telomeres being bad, the good is probably in the middle. Perhaps we should accept that evolution created these restrictions to protect us from developing too many tumors when we get older, ”she concludes.

Despite the attractiveness of the different sources of eternal youth that plague mythology and the treatments that try to combat the passage of time, Armanios, like other researchers, doubts about the possibility of acting significantly on a biological mechanism that, despite what Distressing as it is, it seems very well programmed. Recognizing the potential of some treatments for accelerated aging, he considers a drug that adds 20 years to a normal life expectancy unlikely. However, he warns that sometimes we forget an aspect where there is enormous room for improvement: the socioeconomic gap. In Spain, between rich and poor there can be more than a decade of difference in life expectancy, a problem that can be dealt with without the side effects that manipulating telomeres can have.

