Karim Benzema faces the challenge of leaving Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad in this transfer window for a multitude of complex reasons, he understands 90min .
The striker joined Al Ittihad during the summer of 2023, surprisingly leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract when he had long been expected to sign a new deal in the Spanish capital.
Along with Neymar, who joined Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain, Benzema was the most prestigious profile in the Saudi Pro League ahead of the 2023/24 season. But despite scoring 12 goals in 20 games in all competitions, Al Ittihad have struggled to defend their title and have fallen to seventh place in the league standings.
More news on the transfer market
It has since been suggested that Benzema will leave Saudi Arabia and he recently missed Al Ittihad's return to training after their mid-season break, sparking further talk of a move. However, sources have told at 90min that his excuse of being stranded in Mauritius due to a cyclone warning is genuine.
Although Benzema has been increasingly linked with Chelsea and Manchester United (both clubs are looking for strikers), 90min understands that neither have made a concrete move for the 36-year-old at this time.
Several stars have been linked with departures from Saudi Arabia already this month: Jordan Henderson is heading to Ajax, while Roberto Firmino was available on loan, although he is expected to remain in this window. But there are a number of obstacles that would prevent Benzema, who has not directly informed the club of his discontent or his intention to leave for Al Ittihad, from returning to Europe.
Saudi Arabia's Sports Ministry, the PIF, Al Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo and new sporting director Ramos Planes would have to give the green light to a transfer even if an acceptable offer arrived in the next two weeks. Former Barcelona manager Planes, who recently joined, is expected to speak with Benzema to understand his situation.
Saudi officials also believe that if one of their characters left so soon after arriving it would be detrimental to the Pro League, especially after Henderson's impending departure.
At worst, Al Ittihad and Saudi negotiators want Benzema to stay until the summer and it will take something dramatic to change that.
The situation may change at the end of what is likely to be a disappointing season for Al Ittihad, who at this rate are struggling to even qualify for the Asian Champions League. However, Benzema has been given a big say in hiring decisions and the club could give him more control in trying to build a team capable of challenging for the league championship again.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#difficult #Karim #Benzema #leave #Saudi #Arabia #rumors #Chelsea #Man #Utd
Leave a Reply