Have you ever thought about what you put on your plate? No, I'm not just talking about calories or how much it is green And instagrammable your meal. Let's talk about an unsung hero of your diet: iodine. This little chemical is super important for keeping you fit and keeping your body functioning well. He's like that silent teammate who does a lot of work behind the scenes but never gets enough credit.

Because your body screams iodine

So why is your body so fixated on iodine? Simple: it's a question of internal chemistry. This mineral substance it's the wizard behind the curtain that helps your thyroid produce hormones. These hormones are real bosses that regulate everything from your metabolism (so, yes, it affects how you burn calories) to how energetic you feel throughout the day. If this nutritional item were an app, it would be one of those you can't live without.

Where do you find iodine?

“Okay, got it, iodine is important. But where can I find it?” Great question!

This nutritional element works its magic in several foods, but it is famous for being the king of seafood. Fish, algae, shrimp: These are your go-tos for a good dose of iodine. But it doesn't end there: even table salt is often “iodized” on purpose to give you that iodine boost you need. need. And then there they are dairy products, eggs and even some breads. In short, there is no shortage of options.

All the benefits of a little extra iodine

You thought it was just a matter of thyroid? There's much more. This element is a real superhero for your body. For pregnant women, for example, it is a must-have to ensure that the arriving baby develops healthy and strong, especially for the brain. And for all of us, having the right amount helps maintain the our mood to the top and to do it feel awake and ready to conquer The world (or at least our to-do list).

Not having enough iodine in your system can be quite a problem. Let's talk Of tirednessfeeling down moral, and even weight problems. And that's not all: a serious deficiency can lead to more serious things, such as goiter (when your thyroid swells trying to capture all the iodine it can) and difficulty learning in the children. In short, better not to risk it.

Ok, now you know it's important, but how much do you need, exactly? It's not like you can go around eating buckets of salt iodized. Experts say most adults need approx 150 micrograms per day. It seems like little, but it's all a balance. The pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding need a little more, like 200 micrograms, to lend a hand to the little ones too. The good news? It's not difficult to reach that figure if you eat varied and keep an eye on foods rich in iodine.

It's no secret that the way we eat today has changed quite a bit compared to a few decades ago. With all these ultra-processed, ready-to-eat foods, you may be wondering, “Where do I find iodine?” There answer and a little' complicated. While some processed foods may be high in salt, this salt is not necessarily iodized. That's why it's important to take a look at the labels and, whenever possible, opt for fresh, natural foods rich in iodine. Remember, a little extra attention can go a long way difference!

Scientists are always working to find out more about how this element affects our health. Recently, there have been studies that they explore how iodine can play a role not only in health thyroid but also in the prevention of some diseases. AND fascinating see how such a simple element can have so many positive impacts on our well-being.

When the environment plays hide and seek

Not all places they are equal. Some areas have land rich Of iodinewhich means that the plants and animals that grow there ne they will have moreover. But in other places, iodine is in short supply, which can make it a little more difficult obtain your daily dose. Here you are because in some parts of the worldis added to table salt: to help everyone get what they need.

Have you ever heard that eating too much iodized salt can be harmful? Or that only people with thyroid problems need to worry?

Well, it's time to make a couple of things clear. First: yes, too much iodine can be a problem, but it is quite rare if you follow a balanced diet. Second: iodine is important for everyone, not just those with thyroid problems. So, don't panic, but don't ignore iodine either!

How to fill up on iodine without stress

If you're wondering how to make sure you get Enough iodine without going crazy, here are some tips: vary your diet. You must not eat fish Everything is fine day (although a nice sushi every now and then doesn't hurt anyone), but try to include different sources of iodine in your weekly menu. And if you're a fan of salt, check that it's iodized. Small steps, big benefits!

And with that, we have come to the end of our journey to discover iodine. I hope you have more insight now clear Of How much this little thing is important element for our health and how we can make sure we get what we want we need.