The Ralph Lauren brand announced that it had “immediately” withdrawn from its stores the reference to a jacket made with the traditional Mexican fabric known as serape, original from the towns of Contla, Tlaxcala and Saltillo, Coahuila, after the complaint of plagiarism ” illegal and immoral” to which the Mexican first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, exposed them on her social networks. But, despite the prompt response from the American company, is it enough for the brand to withdraw the reference from the market? If the serape has already been appropriated by brands such as Carolina Herrera and Comme des Garçons, is a new media ridicule that is silenced with the withdrawal of the merchandise from the market enough?

For some experts and organizations that work with indigenous peoples, this seems more than an act of contrition, a show of power. “Withdrawing the product from the market is a way of showing the power they have. It’s like saying: I can withdraw these references from my stores and I don’t care, and there are no repercussions for my company,” says Andrea Bonifaz, who works with the Impacto organization that, for more than 9 years, has focused on defending ancestral and artisanal communities and denounce cases of cultural appropriation. “A violation of human rights like this has to be redressed in other ways. We talk about the three ‘c’s: with a commercial collaboration, for example, which is something to which the communities are very open, with an economic compensation and, of course, with due credit to the communities from whose heritage this reference has been stolen.”

Carolina Agudelo, master’s degree in textile design and consultant in creation and materials for designers and companies in Latin America, agrees with Bonifaz. “There is no kind of punishment to withdraw a garment like this from the market. The brands withdraw from the market those designs that they have produced and what happens? They burn them! Or, worse yet, they end up being dumped in a desert in South America, causing a double whammy. This attitude only reveals that we are talking about an immediate industry that produces clothing that does not care if it is sold or not.

Textiles are the books of traditional peoples – Agudelo speaks of the “textile text” -, they are the places where their traditions and their daily lives are narrated and the ways in which their ancestors communicated through knots, braids and threads. “There is a form of communication with life, with time, with the past, that the design departments of these big brands are overlooking. In a world where images are on the Internet and seem to belong to everyone, regardless of their roots, these brands should have historians, anthropologists, sociologists who help designers not to cross those borders. Because today that is important, because if this was done for centuries exoticizing the peoples, today the indigenous communities have a voice and the youngest consumer does not forgive such lack of care. It’s time to move from outrage to action and push for some other kind of compensation and change within fashion brands.”

From the voice of the artisans, more than the economic damage brought by these practices that, for example, put pieces for sale in a boutique for 4,000 pesos when they are obtained in traditional markets for 200 pesos, there is something more meaningful, more serious , which they do not hesitate to recognize as “dispossession”. “It is not just a matter of breaking agreements, it is a matter of respect, of empathy. But at least we can now express ourselves, raise our voices to tell them, you are taking what is not yours! We are in a stage of transition, of international recognition, of what has a historical and cultural value for the people,” says Ignacio Nezahualcóyotl, a textile artisan from Contla, Tlaxcala, where the traditional sarape is produced.

However, this transition that Ignacio is talking about cannot yet fully rely on national laws and international agreements, which continue to seem insufficient when it comes to seeking that redress and compensation when cultural appropriation is incurred by big brands such as Ralph Lauren.

“These ancestral expressions such as the sarape are collective and therein lies their problem when it comes to protecting them, because when they are inserted into the patrimonial right law, it is designed to protect individuals, not groups. The law for the protection of the heritage of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities in Mexico ensures that whoever can decide the use and reproduction of any expression is the community, but it never defines what or who the community is, so there is no legal subject. There are ethnic groups that are in five different states, and that have very different organizational structures, so the structure is so complex that you cannot include it in a definition of the community”, explains Andrea Bonifaz.

“Indeed, the Mexican norm does not allow an indigenous community to be the owner of a collective mark, but rather it has to organize itself as an association. In Colombia, for example, an indigenous reservation can do it and that makes management and legislation easier”, explains Alexander Parra, a lawyer who coordinates the intellectual property program of Artesanías de Colombia and who travels through the world as a champion of the possibility of shielding these artisanal and ancestral expressions with the denomination of origin.

“The brands are going to reject incurring in these faults the more armored we are as countries. However, to obtain the artisan designation of origin, as they have done in Europe with wine or cheese, four requirements must be met: first, there must be a specific geographical area in which that craft is produced. Second, there must be a sustainable and sufficient administrative and economic organization to bring together the largest number of artisans in that group. Then, there has to be a unique natural and human factor that allows us to demonstrate that only in that place, due to the resources and talent of its people, can that object be produced,” says Parra. But these requirements, especially the one to organize the communities, are not so easy to fulfill. Currently, Colombia has 12 appellations of artisanal origin, Peru with one, Chile with four and Mexico with three: amber, from Chiapas; the talavera, from Puebla, and the hand-painted boxes, from Olinalá.

Faced with these complexities and shortcomings in the law, the communities have begun to work under a different conviction: to mediate, instead of legislating, and a process that is currently underway with the Japanese brand Comme des Garçons seems to be the best proof of their effectiveness.

A few days before the launch of the spring-summer 2022-2023 collection, the Japanese brand created by designer Rei Kawakubo approached the artisans who created the serape in Mexico. After seeing a video of the singer Jamiroquai, from a few decades ago, in which he wore a colorful and showy poncho, the brand discovered that it was Mexican, but overlooked that it was a product made by hand and highly identified in Mexico. “The sarape is built based on rainbow lines, of colors that combine reds, blues, greens, browns, purples, a very cheerful display of color. It is made in wool dyed with natural dyes and its gradient, thanks to the fact that it is made with small jumps (saltillos) of colors, is what gives it the name of serape de saltillo”, explains Ignacio Nezahualcóyotl.

The brand, however, ordered its textiles inspired by these references to be made, with the same overtones and colors, in a Mexican industrial factory. “At some point they realized that they were using a textile that is traditional in Mexico, that has existed since the Colony, and then, in order to be able to go out with the collection without problems, they wanted to make a ridiculous compensation. Then, with the mediation of the government, the compensation for the use of our fabrics was more dignified and it was also possible for the origin of the serape to be recognized in the labels of the garments,” says Nezahualcóyotl, who was leading the negotiations with the brand. “This is an unprecedented event, never in the entire history of complaints about cultural appropriation that Mexico and other countries have made for years, had compensation been achieved.” The money will be received by the secretary of culture of the region and some amounts will be determined to be distributed among the artisans.

For this reason, despite the public apologies, and the wink in good faith that he returned to Ralph Lauren, the first lady, in the face of the quick response of the brand, the original peoples of Mexico seem to be prepared not only to receive apologies, but to that before a fault is incurred, the brands recognize that there are traditions, heritage, cultural pasts that are untouchable.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country