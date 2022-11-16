Car editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘At the moment this is indeed not clearly stated with the cars that are sold in the Netherlands. In the US in particular, car manufacturers sometimes do this, to emphasize that it is a domestically made product. With this, the manufacturer hopes to make it clear that it contributes to the national economy and employment.’

‘I have never heard a plea for this before, but I can well imagine that society will demand more of this in the coming years. Because of the environment, as you mentioned yourself. Although you still do not know whether the car came to the Netherlands by train, truck or boat. That can make a big difference in CO2 emissions. But consumers may also want to know where a car was made for other reasons. I am thinking, for example, of human rights, which are being flouted in some countries. Some car buyers may not want to drive a car manufactured in such a country.’