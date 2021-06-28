It was in 1963 when the white as the exclusive color of Wimbledon. One of the reasons was to differentiate itself from other tournaments, such as the US Open.

Totally white

To suggest it as “predominantly white”, in 1995 it became “Almost entirely”, to avoid that the tennis players used ornaments of another color. Since 2014, the order of the Ingalterra Grand Slam was stricter and until intimate apparel, shoe soles and accessories of the competitors must be totally white.

Furthermore, the standard specifies that it must be white and not “cream or dirty white”. Meanwhile, only one color line can be used on the neck or sleeves and must not exceed one centimeter of color. The same for sponsor caps or logos.

“The white sport”



The reason for the use of this color and not another would be because at that time it was the one that distinguished the upper class and thus it differed from other social classes. It is also related to neatness, because the white hides sweat marks. To these reasons it is added that it is a shade that does not attract the sun.

Breaking the rules

Several athletes have had to face this situation with some other problem. For example, in June 2013, Roger Federer he had to change his shoes in London for breaking the tournament rules, as they had orange soles.

Even Andre Agassi He was absent from Wimbledon in order not to comply with these regulations and not change the colors of his clothing, although at the time he returned and won his first Grand Slam there in 1992.