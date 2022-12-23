You don’t go to bed arguing, but not even with your face still made up! If the make-up during the day and outside, it gives that extra touch to ours look and to our appearance, at night, during sleep it is important to remove it because it could hinder the well-being of the skin.

So, to have healthy skin it is essential to remove make-up before going to sleep: a face makeup remover and the fundamental accomplice to be inserted in skincare nocturnal. It is very important to choose it according to the type and needs of your skin and you need to use it correctly.

What to use to remove make-up

After cleansing, the next step is also remove the make-up of the day from the facetogether with the impurities encountered outside.

Make-up remover cosmetics are present in different forms: from wipes, comfortable and fast, to gel products, cleansing milk, cream: these are needed to remove the make-up and all impurities more superficial.

To properly cleanse the skin and go to bed with a clean face, the operation must be completed with the application of liquid products: micellar water, or facial water to remove even the impurities that have settled deeper.

Is micellar water a great makeup remover?

That’s right: micellar water is a fantastic and delicate product for cleaning the skin. In addition to its cleansing action, cleanses the face on a deeper level; his composition based on delicate and non-aggressive ingredients, makes it suitable for dry skin but also for sensitive skin.

The delicacy is also in the touch: it is not necessary to rub micellar water to remove make-up from the skin of the face. A few drops of micellar water and a few gestures with a light hand will suffice to properly cleanse the face.

How to get rid of make-up correctly

The night is the time in which the body but also the skin regenerates: it is essential that it is free from all types of impurities, applying products that help cell regeneration mechanisms. In addition to suitable products it is also important how to know how to use them, to also remove make-up correctly. For proper skin cleansing, just follow a few simple rules:

Cleanse properly the skin every evening, with warm water.

Remove make-up removing the make-up and the impurities of the day.

Apply a night face cream with moisturizing and nourishing action; the composition varies according to the needs of the skin of the face: action plumping or anti-wrinklerejuvenating and so on.

Exfoliateat least once a week, using a product with exfoliating action that removes dead cells and aid in the regeneration of new ones.

Apply a maskat least once or twice a week, to help cleanse and hydrate the skin of the face. It can also be a pleasant moment and an appointment to take care of yourself.

These are few and simple but essential rules to keep our skin healthy. Habits can vary depending on the time you want to invest in it and the frequency that the applied products require.