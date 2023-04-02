At present, having access to the Internet is almost a basic need, which is why in this note we will tell you why it is important that you have the habit of clear browser history.

Google Chrome, Safari, Bing and Firefox These are just some of the most popular browsers that exist, and thanks to this we can access, be it from a cell phone, computer, tablet or smart TV, an infinity of websites.

However, in order to access these electronic portals, when using these tools, the searches are stored in them.

and although preserving search history can have its advantagesespecially save specific searches that you do constantly, at the same time it is important that you frequently take care of cleaning it.

Why is it important to frequently clear the browser’s search history?

Although clearing the browser’s search history is especially relevant when you do your searches on other people’s computers or devices, it is also worth doing when you own a cell phone, PC, or other device with Internet access, because you can lend it and the person who used it will realize what you are looking for.

In this sense, experts on the subject point out that if you have made a purchase or entered bank details in any type of form, it is essential to delete the search history, as this will prevent other people’s eyes have access to sensitive information.

For his part, according to portal “Xataka”Another reason why you should constantly clean your browser’s browsing and search history is that this prevents “cookies” from being stored on the web pages you enter.

It is important, in this sense, to delete the history, since cookies are stored in the device’s memory and can slow it down and, in severe cases, prevent the ability to save new files.

Likewise, third parties can take advantage of cookies to send advertising and content related to the interests of the Internet userwhich is certainly quite annoying.

How to clear history in Google Chrome?

To clear browsing and search history in Google Chrome, just enter the browser and tap the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen. After that, click “Record” and then, again account in “History”. On the left side, select “Clear browsing data” and, finally, choose “Delete data”.