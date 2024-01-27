While the war between Israel and Hamas on both sides of the border between the territory Israeli and the Gaza Stripalmost four months having passed since the massacre that caused the Islamist group on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel that triggered it, diplomatic movements to reach a settlement “the day after” have intensified.

In recent weeks, the insistence of USA so that Israel accept the formula of create two stateexplicitly calling for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, a traditional position of Washington, but under the current context it acquires greater pressure.

Added to this is that, this week, the European Union (EU) formally expressed itself on this same proposal through a peace plan prepared by the head of the bloc's community diplomacy, Josep Borrellto try to end the historic spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians beyond the current war in Gaza.

It seems to me a big mistake that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, does not put this debate on the table, more than anything for internal political considerations.

Borrell focused on holding a peace conference “soon” structured in 12 precise steps. The document outlines practical steps to restart the Middle East peace process. Borrell himself declared that we must “start talking more specifically about a process for a two-state solution” because “the way of naming it is important.” Broadly speaking, the objective of the EU proposal is to address the conflict and occupation that preceded the war in Gaza, in order to prepare for a comprehensive peace.

However, although international pressure from the powers is a key point for the parties to sit down to negotiate, the big question is, precisely, whether Israel, Hamas – which governs Gaza – and the Palestinian Authority They are open to that idea.

Prominent Israeli analyst Udi Dekel, director of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Research Program at the Institute for National Security Studies, begins by clarifying that when analyzing the much-mentioned concept of “the day after,” priorities must be clear.

“The most urgent thing for Israel is to guarantee that Hamas cannot attack us, that its armed infrastructure in Gaza cannot be used as on October 7 against the sovereign territory and the people of Israel,” he emphasizes. “But, it is also important to make decisions about the Israeli vision after the war. “It seems to me a big mistake that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, does not put this debate on the table, more than anything for internal political considerations.”

Smoke during an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Would Netanyahu be willing to accept two states?

Although the president of United States, Joe Bidenaffirmed that the creation of a Palestinian State is viable even with Netanyahu In power, the Israeli leader this week rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty, suggesting that Israel's security needs would be incompatible with the creation of a Palestinian state.

The most urgent thing for Israel is to guarantee that Hamas cannot attack us, that its armed infrastructure in Gaza cannot be used as on October 7 against the sovereign territory and the people of Israel.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all territory west of Jordan, and this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said on his X account, adding that even a ceasefire now would mean in the future “another October 7,” as he said in his speech, referring to the brutal Hamas attack on Israeli soil, which left more than 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped.

It is estimated that some 136 people remain captive in Gaza since that day, although at least 27 of them are already dead, some by Israeli fire. according to the latest official information and propaganda videos distributed by Hamas on Telegram.

In the opinion of Udi Dekel, a “concrete” reason why Netanyahu has reservations is because, from his perspective, the fight against terrorism must continue. “If we talk about specific operations that must be carried out in the neighboring territory to eliminate a threat, and return home, if it has to be done in a sovereign State it will be much more complicated.”

EL TIEMPO also consulted Professor Efraim Inbar, director of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, who considers it a “mistake” to allege that Netanyahu completely rejects the idea. “What should be taken into account is that the prime minister clarifies that certain conditions must be met to carry it out.”

“When we talk about a US initiative, whose support is so important for Israel, we cannot close the door. But the limitations and changes that must occur, for example, in the Palestinian Authority must be explained so that the idea of ​​the Palestinian State does not pose a danger to Israel.”

Houses attacked and looted by Hamas in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Photo: Angie Ruiz. TIME

What position does Hamas have?

Although they are the same people, Palestinians have different governments depending on the territory in which they live.

Since 2007, two independent and politically rival administrations have coexisted: the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), led by its president, Mahmoud Abbas, governs the West Bank, and the Islamist militant group Hamas governs the Gaza Strip.

In June 2007, Hamas forcibly expelled the Palestinian Authority from the Gaza Strip, threw several of its fighters off the roofs, and set up shop in the territory. General (retired) Giora Eiland, who years ago headed Israel's National Security Council and is one of the most consulted analysts on strategic issues, often affirms that what exists in Gaza is, in practice, a State governed by Hamas, which treats the Palestinian Authoritysince the Islamist group also seeks to obtain control of Ramallah, the Palestinian administrative capital, located in West Bankand whose plans are difficult as long as Israel has a military presence in the area.

And, while on Thursday, Hamas assured that it would abide by a ceasefire in Gaza if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanded it, an issue that did not occur because what the highest judicial body of the UN demanded of Israel on Friday was prevent any act of genocide in Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory, from its core Hamas does not recognize the legitimacy of the State of Israel, nor does it accept the resolution that the United Nations General Assembly proposed on November 29, 1947. by which the partition of Palestine was established into two states, one Arab and the other Jewish.

“There is no doubt that, for Hamas, the Palestinian state would not be a definitive solution. “They do not recognize Israel's right to exist,” emphasizes Udi Dekel, recalling that just a few days ago one of the leaders of the Islamist group abroad commented in a television interview with Kuwaiti journalist Amar Taki that Hamas does not accept the idea. of two states.

The leader of the terrorist group also stressed that the organization does not recognize Israel and even added that “the events of October 7 demonstrated that the liberation of Palestine has begun.”

And the Palestinian Authority?

The Palestinian Authority, headed by Mahmoud Abás, has defended the need for an international peace conference to end the war in Gaza and find a lasting political solution that leads to the creation of a Palestinian state.

But, Efraim Inbar and Udi Dekel remember that the Palestinian leadership has rejected multiple negotiating proposals that included the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Some say that the explanation is that they don't really want a state in part of the territory, because they want everything that Israel has, even if it is in stages,” says Dekel. “I know that there are people in the Palestinian Authority who do want a State, but there are others who cannot give up the idea of ​​achieving everything, although they do know that they do not want Israeli occupation,” he adds.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.

And with a tone of regret, he remembers what he experienced when he headed the negotiation team with the Palestinians formed by the then Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert within the framework of the so-called Annapolis Process (2007-2008).

“Olmert presented a far-reaching proposal that included handing over part of Israel's sovereign territory in exchange for land on which there are settlements that they did not want to evict, so that they would not lose an inch of the land. But, they didn't say yes to that either,” he explains.

The feeling when following the issue in Israeli public opinion and in the analysis of experts is that more important than achieving Palestinian independence on the ground would be, as a first step, accepting its necessity.

Udi Dekel emphasizes that Israel must remember that Biden, who does not want a broad war in the Middle East, needs to move forward with the idea of ​​a Palestinian state to make it possible for Saudi Arabia to finally normalize relations with Israel and thus curb Iran's regional ambitions.

“Let us not forget that everything that led to the current war was largely the work of Iran, which is responsible for destabilizing all the fronts from which they attack us, because it wanted to stop what it thought was imminent, a new peace agreement of strategic significance. dramatic,” he says. “This Iranian plan must be stopped and it is likely that this will happen through the two-state formula, that is, a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

Meanwhile, this week the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, did not rule for the moment on the substantive question, raised by South Africa, to determine whether Israeli operations in Gaza fall within the legal framework. of a genocide, a debate that can take years.

JANA BERIS

FOR THE TIME

JERUSALEM