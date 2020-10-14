As you know, good enough sleep is a guarantee of health. But it turns out that sleeping over the norm is no less dangerous than not getting enough sleep, doctors say.

A little sleep is bad. But a lot of sleep is also harmful. For example, it turned out that people who sleep more than 9 hours a day are often susceptible to various diseases. Exactly how this relationship works is still unknown. But it is obvious that sleep above the norm is fraught with the development of cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks, strokes) and depression.

Also, cardiologists do not approve of prolonged naps, although they are positive about the possibility of taking a short nap in the middle of the day. So, in people sleeping for 10-30 minutes, a decrease in cardiovascular mortality rates was recorded. Therefore, the tradition of siesta fits well with a healthy lifestyle. But if the daytime sleep lasts more than half an hour, then mortality from problems with the heart and blood vessels increases significantly.