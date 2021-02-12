QR codes are now used everywhere: instead of menus in restaurants, on various ads, products, websites, and so on. You can put a lot of different information in one QR code: a link, a discount promotional offer, an image and any other data. However, to find out what exactly is encrypted in the code, a person can only read it using a smartphone.

This is often used by fraudsters, “stitching” various malware and phishing links into QR codes. AiF.ru found out from Information Security Expert Taras Tatarinovwhat QR codes are dangerous to scan, and what to do to avoid falling victim to hackers.

As Taras Tatarinov explains, the QR code itself is not dangerous, it is just a line of text in a machine-readable format.

“A QR code is, in fact, a logical development of a barcode. If the barcode is an alphanumeric string, then the QR code may also contain special characters. Roughly speaking, this is a kind of machine-readable font for encoding text. Any text can be converted into a QR code, ”he explains.

According to Tatarinov, the danger can be, for example, phishing links that are added to the QR code. “By itself, a QR code cannot carry any danger. But it can carry text, since any text can be printed with a QR code. For example, malicious links, links to phishing sites, malicious software – all of them can be printed in the form of a QR code, ”the expert says.

What are the common QR code scams?

Using a QR code to get a discount

Fraudsters can post a QR code on flyers or ad sites, offering to scan it to get a discount. However, after a person does this, the user opens a fake link to make a payment, or malware is installed on his smartphone.

QR code for contactless payment

Some bars, cafes and restaurants use QR codes to pay for the order. By scanning the code, the visitor can thus quickly pay for the order. However, scammers can simply stick their own over the restaurant’s QR code and thus receive money from the visitors of the restaurant.

A similar case of fraud, as reported by Channel One, occurred in the summer of 2020 in St. Petersburg – as a result, the institution lost about 30 thousand rubles of revenue until the substitution was discovered. There are also known cases when fraudsters placed QR codes on catering tables, ostensibly in order to leave a tip to the waiters.

Fake QR codes on ad sites

In the fall of 2020, cybersecurity experts at Group-IB have documented numerous cases of fraudulent activity on classified sites. Fraudsters are especially active during the period of massive sales, such as Black Friday.

It works as follows – an attacker in a chat sends an image with a QR code to the victim and asks to scan in order to pay for the goods or delivery. In order to steal money, fraudsters create a website that looks like an online store, payment service or bank. Moreover, its appearance and address is usually very similar to the existing one. The user does not see the difference and enters his card details – and the fraudsters, having received them, write off the money.

How to protect yourself from scammers?

Taras Tatarinov advises, before entering your payment details, to make sure that the site is really the one that “claims to be”. This can be done by checking for secure encryption.

“To make sure that the link really leads to the site for which it claims to be, you can check the presence of secure encryption – the https protocol. To do this, click on the lock icon to the right or left of the address bar, and information about the security certificate will be displayed there, ”says Tatarinov.

The expert adds that if the site does not support https, then the address bar will simply say “http”, and an icon with a crossed-out lock will also be displayed.

“This indicates that the connection is not secure. Typically, phishing sites use either an insecure connection or certificates that do not match the site, ”he explains.

It is also important to check the site name and design – they often copy popular services. If there is a mistake or substitution of symbols in the name or design, these are certainly scammers.

As for cases of fraud in bars and restaurants, in case of doubt, it is better to pay the bill in the usual way – in cash or through a bank terminal, or check with the staff whether these are the details of the institution.

In case of fraud on ad sites, attackers by hook or by crook try to lure a potential buyer into a third-party messenger instead of the site’s official chat. This is done so that the site’s security service is not able to interfere with the fraudster. Therefore, you should not agree to communicate outside the official site with ads, and you should not scan questionable QR codes.