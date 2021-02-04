On a weekend in the parking lot of a shopping center or on a weekday evening near your own house, it is not so easy to find a free parking space. We often have to leave the car in the wrong place, blocking other cars. In this case, we leave our mobile number under the windshield so that the motorist, whose passage we have blocked, can contact us, and we quickly rearrange the car. Papers with mobile numbers left under the windshield also attracted the attention of fraudsters. We will tell you how swindlers deceive motorists.

“Twisted” numbers

Latvian citizen Vitaly M… before the pandemic and the closure of borders, he came to Moscow several times a year. On one of his visits to the capital, Vitaly received a call from an unknown number, did not introduce himself, but was immediately informed that the numbers had been removed from his car and for a small reward (3,000 rubles) the young man would be told where the numbers are now. Vitaly imagined how difficult it would be for him to restore license plates in another country, got nervous and agreed to the terms of the scammers (and it was, of course, they were) and transferred the money. The swindlers kept their promise and sent the whereabouts of the numbers – they were in the neighboring bushes, and no longer demanded a reward.

But it also happens in another way. Judging by the reviews on the Internet, once you transfer funds to attackers, they will demand more and more. And yes, this does not at all mean that the numbers are really screwed up: scammers can simply deceive their victim.

Scammers should not transfer money. First, in this way you encourage the actions of fraudsters who, inspired by easy money, will continue to deceive gullible car owners. Secondly, it is far from the fact that the numbers are really twisted. Walk to the car and check if they are there. And if not even in place, look into the nearby bushes / trash can / under other cars. Fraudsters will definitely not take your numbers to the other end of the city, most likely, as in Vitaly’s case, they will hide them somewhere nearby. And finally, if the numbers are tied up in a public place, in the same shopping center, you should contact the police: law enforcement officers will use CCTV cameras to track where the fraudsters hid the numbers.

“You ground my car”

And this story happened to a resident of the Moscow region Larisa K… The woman drives a car recently, does not park perfectly, and Larisa never removes a piece of paper with her mobile number from the windshield. Once a stranger called her and said that she had “ground” his car in the underground parking lot of a shopping center and offered to resolve the issue by means of a money transfer to his card. On that day, the woman really was in the shopping center, about which the unknown man spoke, and really not very carefully drove past the car of the color and brand that her interlocutor spoke about. True, Larisa did not transfer money to the stranger – she called her husband, and he asked her if there was any damage to her car. There was no damage. And, therefore, it will not be easy to prove that she has “worn down” someone, ”the spouse stated.

The woman decided to search the Internet for similar cases, and what was her surprise when she discovered the stories of dozens of people who were called by the same “injured car owners” and demanding compensation.

It turns out that scammers work according to the following scheme: they track down their victim (very often they are visitors or employees of shopping centers), wait for the moment when the victim unsuccessfully parks or drives too close by a car, after which they call the number left under the windshield and demand money.

In no case should you transfer funds. You should figure out whether there really was an accident, inspect the car for damage, most likely, there will be no traces that you “ground” someone on it.