Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:06 p.m.

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

If you have traveled by plane, whether in summer or winter, you have surely felt cold during flight hours. For some, the temperature is too low and they resort to warmer clothes or cover themselves with a blanket. Iberia explains why this happens and the reason why the grades cannot go up more during the plane trip.

The airline explains that this cold depends on the ‘windchill factor’, an index that is used to evaluate the thermal sensation and thus achieve a comfortable temperature for passengers. This air is constantly maintained, achieving a temperature lower than what you would feel without it and creating a slight breeze.

As Iberia clarifies, the dry cold that you feel is not the cause, but rather the high humidity, which increases the feeling of cold, as occurs in coastal areas. In airplanes “the levels are very low (below 5%) due to the air compression process.” But it is not harmful to health, since it does not have any type of adverse effect on the body. That can slightly affect the comfort of your mucous membranes. In the event that outside the plane it reaches 40 degrees below zero, they get the temperature inside to be higher thanks to the conditioning system. The pilot chooses the temperature, through exchangers that mix very hot air with cold air.

Related News



From the passenger cabin, through a control panel, the temperature is adjusted within the range between 18ºC to 30ºC, depending on the flight attendant. They explain that the reason why the temperature is not very high is not because of the risk of hypoxia (decrease in oxygen), but rather because of the pressure of the air that is breathed. And it is that in airplanes before injecting the atmospheric air, it is necessary that they compress it, to maintain the correct pressure. The pressurization and conditioning of the cabin are totally different elements, therefore, even if some of them fail during the flight, there is nothing to worry about: the amount of oxygen in the plane will continue to be the same as at the moment takeoff.