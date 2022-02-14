The Visa is a travel document issued by a foreign country that provides the permissions to gain entry into that country, according to CIBT, a visa and passport processing company; this document is necessary to enter foreign territory on a regular basis, but why is it called Visa?

Is word arrived in Spanish from the French word visor, which comes from the Latin verb videre or visum; this mainly meant “to look carefully at someone” or “to point a gun at someone”, however over time it began to undergo some changes in its adoption into other languages.

The word “visa” appeared in Spanish in the 1803 edition of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) as a verbal conjugation of the word visar, which was recognized as “recognizing or examining any instrument by giving it the go-ahead”, which can be related to the definition of Oxford Languages ​​that explain to envisage as the “validation of a document by the competent authority so that it can be used”.

Therefore, following this meaning, the word began to specialize in the sense of an immigration document, so the word visa went from “giving the go-ahead” to “validating a passport or other document for a certain use” according to the RAE.

As far as visa in Spain, it has the same meaning in Latin America only under the word Visa, probably due to the influence of the English language on the Spanish language, as it has done in other words in the countries of America.

In general a Visa is a immigration document issued by a country for a foreign citizen to enter its territory in a regular and legal way, this type of documentation is issued by the government of the country to which you are interested in entering and all of them have a specific procedure to carry out, as well as requirements for the appliers.

The request for this document only applies to some countries depending on the territory of origin, since it is possible to travel to certain nations only carrying the national passport that also works as an official identification of the citizen.